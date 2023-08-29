Hugh Chatham Hospital in Elkin and Northern Regional Hospital of Mount Airy are included on the 2023 Becker’s Healthcare list of 153 “Great community hospitals.”
Hugh Chatham operates an 81-bed acute care facility with more than 1,000 employees.
Northern Regional Hospital has 133 acute-care beds and over 1,000 employees. The system plans to open an additional family medicine clinic and a new medical office building as part of a master campus plan launched in 2021.
Becker’s said the hospitals were chosen for “for their clinical excellence, compassionate care and economic impact on their communities.”
