Human remains found inside vehicle that was submerged in Yadkin River, officials report

Human remains were found inside an SUV pulled from the Yadkin River on Thursday, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office has reported.

Authorities were called to the York Hill Boating Access to investigate after a group of independent divers found a vehicle submerged in approximately 10 feet of water, the sheriff's office wrote on its Facebook page.

A person reported missing in February was last seen driving the SUV, authorities said. They did not name the missing person.

Dive teams with Davidson and Rowan counties, along with emergency services workers, were able to move the vehicle so it could be pulled from the river.

The remains found inside are being sent to the medical examiner's office, according to the sheriff's office.