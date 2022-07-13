 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Human remains found months ago on Stratford Road are still unidentified

Winston-Salem police have not identified human remains that were found in a field on Stratford Road four months ago, a spokeswoman for the police department said Wednesday. But the case is not being investigated as a homicide. 

Someone found the remains at 3:45 p.m. March 3 in a field along the 2400 block of South Stratford Road in southwestern Winston-Salem, police said.

Remains found

Lt. David Rose of the Winston-Salem Police Department said in March that investigators were working to identify the remains and that police would be working with the Forsyth County medical examiner's office to determine how long the remains were in the field. 

Rose also said that investigators and the medical examiner's office were working to determine the gender and race of the person who died and whether the remains belonged to an adult or child.

Kira Boyd, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Police Department, said Wednesday that investigators have not yet learned the identity of the person whose remains were found. She said that the death is not being investigated as a homicide but did not give a specific cause of death. 

