Human remains found near South Stratford Road in Winston-Salem
Human remains were found Thursday in the 2400 block of South Stratford Road in Winston-Salem, authorities said.

Someone reported finding the remains about 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Fox8/WGHP reports.

Police cordoned off a large area with crime scene tape. The remains were found near the Novant Health Rehabilitation Hospital at 2475 Hillcrest Center Circle.

Winston-Salem police say they will release more information about the discovery later Thursday evening.

