Humane Society supporters express frustration with Forsyth commissioners over delay in animal shelter decision

Humane Society supporters expressed frustration on Thursday that Forsyth County commissioners haven't yet acted on the group's plea for more money to operate the county-owned animal shelter on the north side of Winston-Salem.

At the same time, supporters said it was up to them to plea for animals who can't make their own case to the county.

Supporters mistakenly believed that the county would make a decision on Thursday, on whether to at least approve a short-term agreement that would give the Society and the county more time to talk. That the board had no plan to act on Thursday didn't help the mood in the room.

"We are simply asking today for the grace to have that vote to extend our time," said Lynn Byrd, one of some half dozen people who spoke up for the Humane Society. "If the vote is extended to Dec. 15 and you choose not to vote in favor of the contract ... then (Society president and chief executive) Mark Neff fires 35 people two weeks before Christmas. The dogs and cats that are left in the shelter will be euthanized."

Byrd and some other Society supporters accused the county on Thursday of changing the agenda to remove the shelter vote, but commissioners had never scheduled the vote to take place on Thursday.

Commissioner Don Martin told Society supporters that he believes there is strong support on the county board to extend the Society's contract for operating the shelter until April 1. That way, there's more time for negotiations, he said. Martin practically assured the group commissioners would vote in favor of the three-month extension on Dec. 15.

The Humane Society recently told county officials it needs a 200% increase in county funding to keep properly operating the shelter. From around $600,000 annually, the county was asked to pay $1.85 million.

To drive home its point, the Society told the county it would exit its contract to run the shelter at the end of the year.

The county counteroffered $1.1 million, and the Society reduced its ask to $1.5 million. In the meantime, the Society offered to run the shelter for three months for $375,000. That gives the county time to mobilize its own forces to take over shelter operation, if it comes to that.

Speakers on Thursday told commissioner that the county had made great progress on animal care since the Humane Society took over running the shelter. Diane Brammer told commissioners the Society had raised the "save rate" from 37% to 76% since taking over the shelter under a 2017 agreement with the county.

Brammer said the Humane Society helps people who can't afford it with pet food and other assistance, and painted a picture of the Society as a group that helps the whole community, not just animals.

Erin Ryan, another speaker during the public comment period, said the medical care for animals that is part of what the group wants the county to pay for is "not a luxury" and makes the county "a safer and happier place to live."

"I have seen with my own eyes what happens to the animals when this partnership does not exist — when dogs and cats and puppies and kittens are euthanized simply because they have a cold, or they're scared in the shelter environment," she said.

Board chairman David Plyler told supporters of the Humane Society that commissioners "want to do this" and extend the contract, but chided the group for the suddenness of its demands.

"You are giving us a two-week deadline," Plyler said. "You should have done that two months ago."