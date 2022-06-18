Hundreds gather downtown for Pride Parade. Five protesters show up at story time at Bookmarks

Hundreds of people lined Fourth Street for the annual Pride Parade on Saturday morning, cheering and clapping as floats and marchers walked by, sporting beads and rainbows shirts and flags.

The parade went off without a hitch, despite groups saying they planned to protest a separate event, a drag story time at Bookmarks, which was on the parade route.

About 50 people gathered in the parking lot of Bookmarks to show support for drag story time after members of the Forsyth County GOP said earlier this week they planned to protest the event.

Many of the event-supporters held signs with messages like, “A child who reads is an adult who thinks” and “Love is love.”

The organizers of the event spoke to the crowd and asked people not to engage with the Republican protesters.

When children and families arrived for the story time, supporters made an aisle for them to walk up, cheering and clapping for them.

“I wanted to show support for the kids that just want to have a good time having books read for them,” said Tobi Sparks, who was holding a sign that said “Let kids be literate.”

Earlier this week Ken Raymond, chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party, said their protest will mainly consist of parents. The Forsyth County Men's Club on a Facebook post said they expect the Conservative Women of Forsyth County to be present as well.

About five protesters were in the parking lot, many of whom declined to give their names to a Journal reporter.

After the parade ended, a woman and two men walked down Fourth Street with signs saying "Homo Sex is a sin" and that people who are gay will go to hell.

A group of parade-goers with rainbow umbrellas walked along with the protesters, using the umbrellas to block the signs.

At one point a scuffle broke out and two people, including the woman with the sign, were handcuffed and placed in police cars.

No one was charged in the incident, Winston-Salem police said.

Joe, a parade-goer who asked that his last name not be used, said the protesters' sign "breaks my heart."

"We're all supposed to love each other," he said. "It don't make no difference what."

Journal reporter Jeri Young contributed to this story.

