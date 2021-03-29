Hundreds more COVID-19 vaccination appointments open via Wake Forest Baptist Health

Wake Forest Baptist Health said Monday it has opened several hundred COVID-19 vaccination appointments to individuals currently eligible in Groups One through Four.
Appointments are available now and can be made by calling 336-70-COVID or scheduling through www.myWakeHealth.com, which requires an account.
Individuals do not need to be patients of Wake Forest Baptist to make an appointment, or reside in the county where the vaccinations will take place.
Individuals who already have a first-dose appointment with Wake Forest Baptist can request an earlier vaccination date.
Wake Forest Baptist plans several vaccination events in the next few weeks at various sites in the Triad.
These additional Wake Forest Baptist doses are separate from those the system has been providing to the Forsyth Department of Public Health mass-vaccination site at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds' Education building.
The health department's website — Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine — shows appointments there available as soon as Thursday.
The two-dose Pfizer vaccine is available to people 16 and older, while the two-dose Moderna and one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available to ages 18 and older.
All North Carolinians ages 16 or older become eligible for their first COVID-19 vaccine on April 7 as part of Gov. Roy Cooper’s latest move to accelerate the vaccination timeline in North Carolina.
Cooper and state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said Thursday that essential workers and other members of Group Four not already eligible for vaccination will become eligible Wednesday.
President Joe Biden told states they should make all adults eligible for vaccination appointments by May 1. North Carolina will beat that by about three weeks.
“We’ve been faster (in administering vaccines) and have gotten more supply than we had anticipated, and that’s fantastic," Cooper said Thursday.
“Our overall success has been good, and the state is ready to open vaccine access to more adults,” Cooper said.
Cooper, however, cautioned that it could take up to two months for those Group Four and Five individuals to actually be vaccinated.
Multi-phase approach
On March 3, Cooper approved a multi-phase approach for Group Four vaccinations, which began March 10.
Those who became eligible March 10 were 18 to 64-year-olds at higher risk from COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions, as well as people in certain group-living settings and those experiencing homelessness.
Higher-risk medical conditions for Group Four include intellectual and developmental disabilities, such as Down syndrome, and neurologic conditions, such as dementia. It also includes individuals who have smoked at least 100 traditional cigarettes during their lifetime.
Employment sectors for eligibility beginning Wednesday are: chemical, including industrial, pharmaceutical facilities and consumer products; commercial facilities, such as hotel and retail workers; communications and information technology; defense industrial base; energy; financial services; hazardous materials; hygiene products and services, such as laundromats and sanitation workers; public works and infrastructure support services, such as plumbers, electricians and exterminators; residential facilities, housing and real estate; and water and wastewater.
College students who live in fraternity or sorority houses and dormitories are also eligible for the vaccines beginning Wednesday.
The move to vaccinate more people had been anticipated in North Carolina as most COVID-19 numbers stabilized during March. The majority of people in the first vaccination groups — health care workers, long-term care staffers and residents and older adults — who want a vaccine have already received one.
Copper and Cohen said the latest vaccine decision “will allow the state and vaccine providers to continue to get vaccines into arms quickly and continue to reach underserved and historically marginalized populations.”
Vaccinations
As of 12:30 p.m. Friday, at least 143,941 vaccinations had been administered in Forsyth, with 85,240 adults receiving the first dose, or about 22.3% of county residents, and 58,701 receiving both doses, or 15.4% of the county’s population.
Statewide, 4.42 million doses of vaccine have been administered in North Carolina — about 3.77 million by medical providers and 627,325 through the federal pharmacy program that includes in-store vaccination and in long-term care centers.
DHHS says the numbers of first and second doses provided are at 2.77 million and 1.53 million, respectively, as of Friday.
There have been 116,299 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provided.
About 33.8% of the statewide adult population has received at least one dose, and 20.1% both doses.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant, said vaccine providers must be diligent about maintaining equitable distribution.
“When the floodgates open, we have to stay focused on our diversity and inclusion ... for all our community groups,” Priest said.
336-727-7376