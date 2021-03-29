Hundreds more COVID-19 vaccination appointments open via Wake Forest Baptist Health

All North Carolinians ages 16 or older become eligible for their first COVID-19 vaccine on April 7 as part of Gov. Roy Cooper’s latest move to accelerate the vaccination timeline in North Carolina.

Cooper and state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said Thursday that essential workers and other members of Group Four not already eligible for vaccination will become eligible Wednesday.

President Joe Biden told states they should make all adults eligible for vaccination appointments by May 1. North Carolina will beat that by about three weeks.

“We’ve been faster (in administering vaccines) and have gotten more supply than we had anticipated, and that’s fantastic," Cooper said Thursday.

“Our overall success has been good, and the state is ready to open vaccine access to more adults,” Cooper said.

Cooper, however, cautioned that it could take up to two months for those Group Four and Five individuals to actually be vaccinated.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Multi-phase approach

On March 3, Cooper approved a multi-phase approach for Group Four vaccinations, which began March 10.