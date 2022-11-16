Hundreds of jobs coming to Winston-Salem as German motor maker chooses North American headquarters

Ziehl-Abegg Inc., a maker of commercial ventilation systems, has picked Winston-Salem for an expansion that will include hundreds of new jobs and the placement of its North American headquarters here.

Quoting company sources, Gov. Roy Cooper said on Wednesday that the company will invest more than $100 million to expand operations here.

“I am delighted to congratulate Ziehl-Abegg on this expansion in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County,” Cooper said. “The company’s increased investment is a great vote of confidence in our thriving economy, central East Coast location, and skilled manufacturing workforce.”

Founded in 1910 as a motor manufacturer, Ziehl-Abegg produces industrial fan systems and motors with almost 5,000 employees worldwide. The company makes fans for various commercial applications including hospitals, schools, data centers, and various agricultural uses.

Ziehl-Abegg’s expansion to a new 500,000-square-foot building will increase its production capabilities and distribution for North America.

“Megatrends such as digitalization, climate change and urbanization are leading to a growth in demand and call for a significant increase in our production capacities,” said Joachim Ley, chief operating officer of Ziehl-Abegg, Inc. “The U.S. market is fundamentally very important for us and is driving the expansion in North America.

Ley said the company would start with 189 employees at the new site, but anticipates "growing to over 500 employees very rapidly.”

When the company negotiated with local officials on economic development incentives, it said it would move 200 jobs from its Greensboro site and add another 300 jobs over five years.

“Ziehl-Abegg is the latest example of why North Carolina continues to be recognized as the best place to do business,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “North Carolina offers a world-class workforce and robust training network that is committed to helping companies grow and succeed.”

The new positions include assembly technicians, engineers, finance, quality assurance, machinists, maintenance, and various administrative personnel. Altogether, the positions have an average annual salary of $59,479. Forsyth County’s overall average annual wage is $57,351. The new jobs have the potential to create an annual payroll impact of more than $11.2 million for the region.

A performance-based grant of $400,000 from the One North Carolina Fund, dependent on a capital investment from the company of $24.5 million, will help with Ziehl-Abegg’s expansion in North Carolina. Winston-Salem is providing about $630,000 in incentives, and Forsyth County is paying $430,000 in incentives.

The money paid out by Winston-Salem and Forsyth County is based on increased property tax revenues.

“We are excited to welcome Ziehl-Abegg and its new good-paying jobs to Forsyth County,” Sen. Joyce Krawiec said. “This company has been a great workforce development partner in our region and we’re eager to work alongside them as the lay down roots in Winston-Salem.”

“This is outstanding news for our region and the entire state,” said Rep. Donny Lambeth. “Ziehl-Abegg’s reinvestment illustrates the benefits growing companies are afforded when they do business in North Carolina.”

The recruitment effort also included Forsyth Tech Community College and the state community college system, officials said.