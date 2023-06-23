More than 800 Wake Forest baseball fans gathered outside David F. Couch Ballpark Friday to welcome the Demon Deacons home from Omaha, Nebraska.

A Boeing 737-808 carrying the team arrived around 3:30 p.m. at Smith Reynolds Airport. Players, coaches and coaches’ families hugged and shook hands with Wake Forest athletic director John Currie, university president Dr. Susan Wente and David Couch, a former player and current donor.

Buses then transported the team to the parking lot outside of their home stadium where they were greeted by a crowd of Wake Forest faithful.

“(The fans) came to Omaha, they were here for the super regional, the regional, they’ve been here with these guys every step of the way,” head coach Tom Walter said. “We’re just proud to be Deacs.”

The Demon Deacons had a historic 2023 season, finishing with program records in overall wins, ACC wins, ACC series wins and postseason wins.

They earned a No. 1 overall seed in the 2023 NCAA tournament and went 3-0 in the Winston-Salem Regional before making their third ever appearance in the Men’s College World Series. It was Wake Forest’s first appearance since winning the program’s first and only national championship in 1955.

The Demon Deacons came within one game of clinching a finals berth, beating No. 8 Stanford and No. 5 LSU on the way. However, the Tigers’ bullpen was just too much in their subsequent meetings, holding Wake Forest to just two runs Wednesday and a shutout Thursday.

Walter said his team was “somber” immediately after Thursday’s 0-2 loss.

“We couldn’t believe the season was over,” Walter said. “It was also emotional. They didn’t want to leave. Guys didn’t want to leave the stadium. They just wanted to be with each other.”

Less than 24 hours later, the players were smiling, giving out high-fives and signing autographs for a cheerful group of kids and adults.

“They had a great run this season,” Ashton Williams, a young fan, said. He said his favorite moment of the season was the 22-5 win over Alabama that sent the Demon Deacons to Omaha.

Shelly Kennedy of Winston-Salem said the team deserves every fan’s support.

“They are good guys, and they make us proud,” Kennedy said.

Shelley Holden, a season ticket holder who was coined a Wake Forest baseball “superfan” by a friend, was one of the fans that cheered on the Demon Deacons in Omaha. She, a Wake Forest alum from Winston-Salem, said it was exciting to be able to support them from the stands.

“Deac town represented well in Omaha,” Holden said.

Holden is also married to former Wake Forest baseball player David Holden who graduated in 1999. Holden could not be at the event, but his wife said that he was proud that Wake Forest was the program he chose to play for.

Sterling Carter, another city resident who made the trip to Nebraska to see the Demon Deacons, described Walter as “the best coach in the country.” Carter said Walter performed a great and hard job of guiding his players from a private school to the College World Series.

Walter emphasized how the 2023 team left a “legacy” for the program to build on for next year, and from the athletics director to the fans, expectations are high for the future.

“We’ll be back in Omaha soon,” Walter said. “I can promise you that.”

Kristen Sessions, a Wake Forest fan from Winston-Salem, said she and her family usually go to football games, but now they will go for baseball games after such an exciting season. She thinks the team will do better next year.

“Once you go to Omaha, you want to go back,” Currie said. “I know that our program is positioned for success and making repeat runs.

"You also realize how hard it is to get there and how hard it is to win the thing…The fact that we had a great season, the fact that we had unbelievable crowd support and made it a really difficult home environment to play in for visiting teams all builds together to give us a bright platform for the future," Currie said.