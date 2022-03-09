Hundreds seek city help on expenses from fertilizer plant fire

Some 100 people were already in line Wednesday evening before the doors even opened at the Home & Garden Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, as the city began taking applications for financial assistance from people who were affected by the Jan. 31 fire at the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant.
Once the doors did open — about 10 minutes earlier than the announced 5 p.m. start time — applicants quickly filled the chairs inside to wait their turn to go to one of the booths along the edge of the room, and provide their information in hopes of getting some money.
Nakia Brown, waiting in line with her two sons, ages 5 and 10, told what happened the night of the plant fire with her family:
"We were told we had to evacuate," she said. "We packed as much as we could in the car and drove to Greensboro and stayed in a hotel. I had bought groceries a few days before. On the way to Greensboro I had an issue with my tire" — a flat — "and we had to eat out every day. We were told we couldn't come back home."
Brown said she wasn't even sure she would fall in the income guidelines that have been established. To claim as much as $1,000 in reimbursement through the city program, applicants have to make no more than 80 percent of area media income. That limit is $55,000 for a family of four, but the amount changes based on family size.
On top of that, Brown also worried about her distance from the plant, noting that even though she got a call to evacuate, she lives a little more than a mile from the plant. After piling up some $600 in hotel expenses, she said, she traveled to Asheville to stay with family members there.
The city set up a voluntary evacuation zone reaching a mile from the plant on the night the fire destroyed it. City officials said their $1 million fund is for people who live or work in the evacuation area. An agency called Experiment in Self-Reliance Inc. is handling the application process for the city.
Valerie Bowers, who lives only eight blocks from the site of the plant fire, said she couldn't find a hotel room the night of the evacuation "because the Wake Forest kids had all the rooms" — a reference to the evacuation that included a part of the Wake Forest University campus.
As a result of finding no room, Bowers said, "I stayed with a friend."
"The smoke came into my apartment complex" the night of the fire, she said. "At first I did not know there was a fire. The news came on and they said evacuate, and I got scared."
Bowers said she returned to her home Friday evening. In the meantime, she said, she ate out every day.
The city said that those whose applications are approved would be getting their checks in the mail in the next week or so. More application events will be taking place, but people can learn about applying online by visiting CityofWS.org/Weaver and following a link to an online application.
"Today is one of those good days in Winston-Salem, where we can see that we are doing something for the community, something for the people that need in this community," said D.D. Adams, whose North Ward contains the plant site and much of the evacuation zone.
Charles Hall and his wife stayed at home the first night of the fire.
"We heard sirens from miles away, coming from all different directions," he said. "And what it did was let us know that something was happening in our neighborhood. So fortunately, we were able to be nosy enough to know that something was happening on the news ... they let us know what was going on ... and unfortunately we had to get out of our homes the next night. We cheated the first night, but we had to get a hotel room and have extra expenses."
Hall was in a hotel three nights. Now that he looks back on the whole experience, he thinks he should have gotten out the first night. But it wasn't until the police came by on the second night that he was told to leave, he said.
Maritza Iturbide was coming home from work when she saw a lot of police officers blocking roads in the neighborhood.
"I saw a lot of smoke and it was scary," she said. "I wanted to cry because ... they kept saying an explosion could have happened. But thankfully nothing happened, and our neighborhood is OK and they got everything under control."
Iturbide said she and the other members of her family had to go to a hotel during the evacuation. She said she saw police going door to door to tell people to leave.
Darlene Galvez said she lives two blocks from the plant.
"We were in the house," she said, recalling the night of the fire. "We heard a noise and the kids came in hollering."
It was a night of bad luck for Galvez, because she hit a pole with her new car as she was trying to drive to her sister's house to stay. Galvez said she ended up spending four nights in a motel, and accumulated food expenses, too.
The city is requiring people to document their expenses, although it will pay up to $300 per household for those who don't have documentation but sign a form certifying their expenses.
Bernard Russell said that when he evacuated from his apartment, he went to stay with his mother, who incurred extra expenses keeping him up and charged him to stay.
Meanwhile, Wendy Collins said she was going to apply for lost income, since she works at home and was not able to do so during the evacuation.
"A friend of mine is a fire chief, and I asked him if I should take this seriously," she said, speaking of when she first heard about the evacuation. "He said 'absolutely.' "
