Hundreds seek city help on expenses from fertilizer plant fire

The city said that those whose applications are approved would be getting their checks in the mail in the next week or so. More application events will be taking place, but people can learn about applying online by visiting CityofWS.org/Weaver and following a link to an online application.

"Today is one of those good days in Winston-Salem, where we can see that we are doing something for the community, something for the people that need in this community," said D.D. Adams, whose North Ward contains the plant site and much of the evacuation zone.

Charles Hall and his wife stayed at home the first night of the fire.

"We heard sirens from miles away, coming from all different directions," he said. "And what it did was let us know that something was happening in our neighborhood. So fortunately, we were able to be nosy enough to know that something was happening on the news ... they let us know what was going on ... and unfortunately we had to get out of our homes the next night. We cheated the first night, but we had to get a hotel room and have extra expenses."