Long lines and a sea of red caps were visible Tuesday afternoon on the parking lot of Z. Smith Reynolds Airport as people gathered for President Donald Trump's first visit to Winston-Salem this campaign season.
Many Winston-Salem residents were in the crowd on the tarmac, which appeared to be set up to handle about 1,000 people.
Linda Gravely drove down from Mercer County, West Virginia to see Trump. She's a big fan of the president and this was the first time she would be able to see him in person.
"I love Trump," she said. "This is my first time to see him."
Robert Schweickert drove in from Moravian Falls. He said he is working with a group of folks there to boost Trump.
"We need this man elected," Schweickert said. "We need this man real bad."
Schweickert is a veteran. He said he does not believe that Trump made disparaging remarks about veterans.
Last week, The Atlantic reported that Trump had referred to fallen and captured U.S. service members as “losers” and “suckers.” Many of the comments were confirmed by other news organizations, including The Associated Press.
"He didn't make those remarks," Schweickert said. "His heart would not let him make those remarks."
Everyone attending the rally was provided a face mask and had their temperature checked. Once in the grandstands, though, many people were not wearing them.
Trump is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m. Also scheduled to speak are Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill and N.C. Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth. N.C. Sen. Joyce Krawiec is scheduled to do the invocation. O'Neill is running for attorney general and faces incumbent Josh Stein, a Democrat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.