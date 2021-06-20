Hungry to help: Couple raises money to help launch Second Harvest food bank satellite site in Greensboro

Most households receiving the group’s help report having at least one person employed at some point over the past year — many having worked two or three part-time jobs with no health insurance. An overwhelming majority often say they have to choose between paying for food and medical care.

While the pandemic pushed up the timetable to open, the agency had for years been looking to expand.

With a Greensboro location, local agencies and others stretching as far away as Caswell County won’t have to send volunteers and others to Winston-Salem to retrieve food for distribution. The distance prevented some from being able to more frequently pick up produce and other perishable items that they would also have to figure out how to store when they might have one or two refrigerators.

The Bennetts got involved in Second Harvest through a friend and had fallen in love with another project for Greensboro.

Marianne Bennett became excited about the agency’s Providence Kitchen Culinary School partnership with Forsyth Technical Community College, which focused on people who have barriers to employment, such as criminal records.

“It was giving them these tools that got them skilled jobs,” Marianne Bennett said.

That was about two years ago.