Hunting for solutions to problems caused by neighborhood credit union closing

To the occasional passerby, the closing of a State Employees Credit Union branch in the Eastway Plaza Shopping Center — and the plywood slapped over its companion CashPoints — looks to be no big deal. A minor inconvenience at the most.
If you don’t sweat convenience fees, hit the Bank of America ATM in the same parking lot or roll through the Wells Fargo branch a couple hundred yards away. You could head across the street to the M&F Bank branch at the shopping center across the street.
Or drop the car into drive and motor to the new 11,200-square-foot SECU branch 4 miles away on Waughtown Street.
But to a significant chunk of residents living in East Winston — the 27101 zip code specifically — the closings turned out to be more hardship than hassle.
“It’s a real blow for us,” said 68-year-old Tommy Williams, who worked as a custodian for Forsyth County before having to retire early with disability.
Differences
For a lot of us, one bank branch is as good as the next.
But if you don’t have a car, live in public housing over at Sunrise Towers or barely squeak by month to month on a fixed income, life got a whole lot harder when the East Winston SECU branch closed in October and its parking-lot ATM boarded up at the end of November.
To fully understand how, it’s instructive to know a few things.
Credit unions, SECU included, operate differently than banks. They’re member-owned and not-for-profit.
Access to bank savings and checking accounts can be prohibitive for some consumers. Credit unions tend to offer better interest rates, lower service fees and in many instances, geared toward those who find access to traditional banks difficult to come by.
“A credit union is the easiest way to get financial support on our end of town,” said Lafayette Jones, a former member of the state Credit Union Commission and a driving force in founding the Goler Community Development Corporation. “One of the missions of a credit union is to serve the underserved.”
So closing the branch in East Winston, based on demographic information compiled by the U.S. Census, carried an undeniable impact for people who could least afford another hurdle.
A few important figures for the 27101 zip code:
• Roughly 18,900 people live there. The median household income is $24,350 — half of the residents make more, half make less. The median value of a house is $118,700.
• Fully 54 percent of residents rent houses, duplexes or apartments; 31 percent carry mortgages or own outright their homes.
• Nearly 14 percent walk, ride a bike or rely on public transportation; 82 percent own a car, truck or van.
For comparison’s sake, consider the same figures for the 27104 zip code, Buena Vista, neighborhoods along Country Club and points west:
• It has some 28,500 residents with a median household income of $52,480, a median home value of $229,700.
• Just over 55 percent of residents own their homes; 36 percent rent.
• More than 91 percent own vehicles and just 2.3 percent take the bus, walk or ride a bike to get around.
It’s worth mentioning such disparities to better understand how something as basic as an ATM or branch office can carry such outsized importance.
But noting the differences and pointing out the impact isn’t about complaining. It’s about finding solutions.
“This is a story of community need,” Jones said. ”Our community has a different need. (SECU) didn’t close it because they’re mean. None of that.”
Unintended consequences
Williams realized the implications of the closure as soon as the notifications went up.
“A lot of my neighbors, they’re elderly, live in Sunrise Towers or disabled; they don’t have cars,” he said.
Financial dealings for many are conducted via direct deposits, cash withdrawals or money orders. “Very few people use personal checks anymore,” he said.
To illustrate his point, Williams used himself as an example.
Until the fall, in order to pay his rent, Williams typically went into the branch and got a cashier’s check. “They’d even make it out for you,” he said.
Because he has a car, Williams can get to another branch. Or he can drive to another CashPoints ATM, perhaps in the Northside Shopping Center, and somewhere else to buy a money order to pay the landlord.
A $2 service charge to use a nearby bank or a buck for a money order are factors. “People only use those (bank ATMs) if they’re desperate.”
The East Winston SECU branch, Williams was told, closed in part due to concerns about crime and employee safety.
Plus, a new branch opened in early 2021 on Waughtown Street. It’s only four miles from Eastway but that’s a long walk or several bus transfers away.
“The branch and the ATM were formerly located at a rental site in the (East Winston Shopping Center),” wrote Sandra Jones, a spokeswoman for SECU. “After serving the community for several years from this rental site, we decided to purchase property and establish a more permanent base from which to continue serving our members who live and work in the area.”
SECU is also looking for alternate locations for an ATM in the neighborhood. She did not mention fear of crime as a factor.
“We have seniors who don’t go out at night because they’re frightened of little kids with big guns,” Williams said. “I get that.”
If crime did play a role, even a minor one, Williams isn’t looking for a scapegoat. He’s a forward thinker, so he contacted Jones because he knew Jones’ background and a shared goal of finding solutions when problems arise.
No formal plans have been put forward; it’s a work in progress. But a few early stage ideas include helping to scout for an alternate location for an ATM and a satellite branch, scrounging for grant money to pay the rent if need be — nothing’s free in this world — and perhaps organizing some sort of citizens’ watch to address any concerns over safety.
“A credit union is the easiest way to get financial support in our end of town,” Jones said. “No one is proposing sitting around and saying ‘Gee, isn’t this awful?’
“God loves those who help themselves.”
