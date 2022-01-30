Hunting for solutions to problems caused by neighborhood credit union closing

“A lot of my neighbors, they’re elderly, live in Sunrise Towers or disabled; they don’t have cars,” he said.

Financial dealings for many are conducted via direct deposits, cash withdrawals or money orders. “Very few people use personal checks anymore,” he said.

To illustrate his point, Williams used himself as an example.

Until the fall, in order to pay his rent, Williams typically went into the branch and got a cashier’s check. “They’d even make it out for you,” he said.

Because he has a car, Williams can get to another branch. Or he can drive to another CashPoints ATM, perhaps in the Northside Shopping Center, and somewhere else to buy a money order to pay the landlord.

A $2 service charge to use a nearby bank or a buck for a money order are factors. “People only use those (bank ATMs) if they’re desperate.”

The East Winston SECU branch, Williams was told, closed in part due to concerns about crime and employee safety.

Plus, a new branch opened in early 2021 on Waughtown Street. It’s only four miles from Eastway but that’s a long walk or several bus transfers away.