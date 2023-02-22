WALNUT COVE — Betty's Outdoors opened right on time at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, less than eight hours after the last firefighter left the scene of a fire that could have destroyed a family-owned business that's been in the community almost 70 years.

Kevin Moore, the grandson of the couple who bought the store in 1955, said that when he realized his business was intact Tuesday night, he decided right away that the doors would open as usual.

The fire destroyed the interior of a side building that houses a workshop where the business repairs and services guns. But firefighters from a dozen fire departments kept the water pouring, and not only put out the fire in short order but saved the main store building which has a central core that dates back to 1925 under different owners.

The store mainly sells hunting and fishing supplies, although you can grab a snack there, gas up the car, or even buy one of the 99-cent grab-bag surprise presents that are lined up in brown bags on shelves in front of the cash register.

"The fire department did an excellent job," Moore observed Wednesday afternoon, in between helping customers. The parking lot was full, not only because fire investigators were still on the scene, but also because other folks had to drop by, say hey, and check to see everything really was OK.

Betty's is a few miles north of Walnut Cove on N.C. 89.

Walnut Cove Fire Chief Brian Booe said that when his department showed up around 6 p.m. to tackle the fire, he had a lot to be concerned about: On the south side of the workshop, he could see three 10,000-gallon tanks of gasoline.

And on the other side, in between the workshop and the store, he had to worry about two tanks of diesel fuel.

Oh, and there was some ammunition inside the burning workshop. But not a lot, Booe said.

"That was a concern," he said. "It was a minor concern. Our major concern was the gas storage tanks on the right side of the building, and the diesel tanks. Our main goal was to keep the fire away from them and from impacting the main building. We had hose lines in place to keep the tanks cool."

The cause of the fire was still under investigation on Wednesday. Booe said none of the firefighters who responded to the fire received any injury.

"The first arriving units found heavy fire on both sides and the rear of the building," Booe said. "The fire was knocked down within 30 minutes. We mainly attacked it through the side of the building and a rear garage door."

The list of assisting fire departments is long, but Booe thanked them all on the department's Facebook page, where he noted that because of the danger posed by the above-ground fuel tanks, he needed the help of other departments to shuttle water to the fire.

Booe said the assisting departments included South Stokes, Salem Chapel, Danbury, Rural Hall, Sauratown, Stokes-Rockingham, Northeast Stokes, Belews Creek, Lawsonville and Francisco.

Stokes County 911 and EMS, the county sheriff's office and fire marshal's office were part of the effort too.

Officers from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on hand during Wednesday's investigation because of the presence of firearms on the property, Booe said.

The inside of Betty's has the fishing rods, guns and footwear you might expect to find in a hunting supplies business, but it also has framed black and white pictures of scenes from the Andy Griffith Show mounted around the wall just under the ceiling.

And in one corner is a picture of the business the way it looked in 1955, when Moore's grandparents Margie and Junior Hall bought the store and operated it as Hall's Grocery & Oil Co. Their daughter, Betty, and her husband Neil Moore acquired the business in 1985 and it became known as Betty's Country Grocery.

"It used to be a grocery store but times have changed," Kevin Moore said, adding that the business now focuses on hunting supplies, although it is still a convenience store for people in the area. Moore's nephew Chris Abbott co-owns the store and is the gunsmith at the business. Abbott is Betty Moore's grandson.

Booe said he was pleased that his department and the others were able to save the business.

"This is a family owned business that has been in the community for years," Booe said. "When something happens to them, it affects us as well."