Hurricane Ian state of emergency ends in Winston-Salem

The state of emergency declared by Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines ended at noon on Monday, city officials said.

The declaration was put into place at noon on Friday in advance of the approach of the remnants of Hurricane Ian. It made the city eligible for federal reimbursement of certain expenses in responding to the storm.

