Hydroponic crop still hasn't bloomed $1.4 million and five years later

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The tomato farm, such that it was, had been graded and a large pipe, presumably the water supply, jutted up from the bare earth. Stakes marked the future path of a driveway. Weeds had sprouted through the dirt.

“Scott, as you noted, construction has started and we expect it will be complete in late summer,” Suggs wrote in an email in May 2019.

Except that it wasn’t.

When the project stalled — cost overruns, unforeseen expenses, the usual — Council did what Council does. It reached for the city’s checkbook; another $500,000 was approved in January 2020.

“There’s an old saying,” Clark said. “When you find yourself in a hole, you stop digging.”

Still hopeful

The hydroponic farm’s delays and cost overruns were never a matter of somebody doing something crooked or shady. Goler kept meticulous records and looped in city officials every step of the way.

The money, wrote City Manager Lee Garrity in an email Thursday, is controlled by the city and officials “authorize disbursements as various tasks are completed and invoices received.”

Even Clark, the lone elected skeptic of wet tomatoes, appreciates the work Goler has done.