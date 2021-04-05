 Skip to main content
I-40 eastbound near Mocksville reopens after wreck in construction zone
I-40 eastbound near Mocksville reopens after wreck in construction zone

Interstate 40 wreck

Interstate 40 Eastbound near U.S. 64 in Davie County is closed after a wreck on Monday afternoon, the N.C. Department of Transportation said. 

 Chris Weaver/FOX8/WGHP

Eastbound Interstate 40 has reopened near Mocksville after a Monday afternoon traffic accident that occurred in a construction zone and involved several vehicles.

Photos and video footage provided earlier by WGHP/Fox 8 News, the news-gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal, showed that the accident occurred in a part of the interstate highway that has been reduced to one lane in each direction because of road construction.

In that area, both east- and westbound traffic was using what would ordinarily be the two westbound lanes of I-40. The interstate thus had one lane of traffic in each direction, with a barrier separating the lanes going in opposite directions.

The wreck blocked only the eastbound lane, and it appeared that two or more tractor-trailers were involved.

Highway officials were telling eastbound motorists to avoid the wreck by exiting I-40 at Exit 162. From that interchange, drivers could take U.S. 64 east for about seven miles and get back onto I-40 at Exit 168, avoiding the blocked portion of the interstate.

Traffic was stopped or slowed to a crawl for at least two miles west of Exit 162 into Iredell County.

A spokesman for the N.C. Highway Patrol said there were reports of injury but had no specific information about how many people were injured or how seriously.

