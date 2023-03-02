A traffic accident on Interstate 40 near High Point Road has traffic backed up in both directions, Winston-Salem police said.
Police are encouraging drivers to look for alternate routes. Police had no information on the accident.
336-727-7369
@wyoungWSJ
Wes Young
