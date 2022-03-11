 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
I-40 lane closures ahead for Forsyth County
I-40 lane closures ahead for Forsyth County

Nighttime drivers on Interstate 40 in Forsyth County need to be aware of lanes closing for ongoing road and bridge rehabilitation projects.

N.C. Department of Transportation contractors will close these lanes from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the next morning:

  • On March 13, two of three lanes on I-40 east will close from the I-40/U.S. 421 split to Peter’s Creek Parkway.
  • From March 13 to 14, two of three lanes on I-40 west will be closed from U.S. 52 to east of Peter’s Creek Parkway.
  • March 15 and 16, two of three lanes on I-40 east will be closed from the I-40/U.S. 421 split to Peter’s Creek Parkway.
  • March 15 and 16, two of three lanes on I-40 west will be closed from east of Peter’s Creek Parkway to Stratford Road.
  • On March 17, two of three lanes on I-40 east will be closed from the I-40/U.S. 421 split to Peter’s Creek Parkway.
  • On March 17, two of three lanes on I-40 west will be closed from east of Peter’s Creek Parkway to Stratford Road.

Additionally, on March 14, one of two southbound lanes will close on the Stratford Road bridge over I-40 from 10 p.m. until 6 the next morning.

