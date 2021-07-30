 Skip to main content
I-40 reopens after fatal crash. Multiple people were injured, Winston-Salem firefighters say.
I-40 reopens after fatal crash. Multiple people were injured, Winston-Salem firefighters say.

Westbound Interstate 40 has reopened after being completely shut down near the Thomasville and Clemmonsville Road exit.

The N.C. DOT said all lanes are closed near mile marker 196.

One person has died and multiple people were injured in a crash, firefighters tweeted.

The crash also involved a vehicle fire.

Winston-Salem police said the crash occurred between the exit from U.S. 311 onto I-40 and the Thomasville and Clemmonsville Road exit.

Drivers are being detoured onto U.S. 311 south.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more details become available.

