 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
I-40 westbound closed between Winston-Salem and Clemmons because of wreck
0 comments
breaking

I-40 westbound closed between Winston-Salem and Clemmons because of wreck

{{featured_button_text}}

A wreck has shut down all three lanes of Interstate 40 westbound between Winston-Salem and Clemmons.

Police are converging on the scene and attempting to re-route westbound traffic onto U.S. 421 at the I-40 split on the west side of Winston-Salem.

The wreck occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Details of the accident were not available, but the wreck was apparently near the place where McGregor Road crosses I-40 to the east of Muddy Creek.

The eastbound lanes of I-40 are not affected.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News