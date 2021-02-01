I-40 westbound closed between Winston-Salem and Clemmons because of wreck

A wreck has shut down all three lanes of Interstate 40 westbound between Winston-Salem and Clemmons.
Police are converging on the scene and attempting to re-route westbound traffic onto U.S. 421 at the I-40 split on the west side of Winston-Salem.
The wreck occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Details of the accident were not available, but the wreck was apparently near the place where McGregor Road crosses I-40 to the east of Muddy Creek.
The eastbound lanes of I-40 are not affected.
Wes Young
