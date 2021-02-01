Wrong-way driver killed on I-40 in Winston-Salem. Two others injured in rush-hour collision

A wrong-way driver on Interstate 40 between Clemmons and Winston-Salem died Monday night when his Ford Bronco collided with a westbound Mazda SUV near the McGregor Road bridge crossing, the N.C. Highway Patrol said.
The driver of the Mazda and a passenger in his vehicle were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment.
The wreck occurred at 6:12 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-40 as rush hour commuters made their way toward Clemmons between the I-40/U.S. 421 split and the Lewisville-Clemmons Road exit.
The Ford and the Mazda collided head-on, said Trooper Jayron Rankin of the N.C. Highway Patrol. The driver of the Bronco was alone in his vehicle.
The Bronco was traveling slowly east in the far left westbound lane when the collision occurred, Rankin said. Neither vehicle made skid marks on the highway before the collision, indicating that neither driver had the opportunity to try to stop.
Rankin said the Mazda was traveling about 65 miles per hour when it collided with the Bronco.
The investigation is ongoing, and no names were released Monday night.
The driver of the Mazda was more seriously injured than his female passenger, troopers said, and was being treated for his injuries at the hospital. The passenger was being checked out for injuries but she was not seriously injured, Rankin said.
Rankin said that the man who died was 78 years old and lives in Rockingham County.
Troopers say they don't know where the man got onto I-40 but said that no one apparently called in to emergency communicators before the collision to sound the alert about a wrong-way driver.
After the collision, and with rush hour traffic jamming all three westbound lanes, Winston-Salem police officers scrambled to quickly block off westbound I-40 at the split, at the same time alerting emergency responders that only the emergency lane was open for them to use.
The westbound lanes were closed for almost three hours while troopers carried out their investigation and brought in wreckers to remove the damaged vehicles. The highway reopened shortly after 9 p.m. after the wreckage was removed.
Rankin said there was no odor of alcohol about the wreck scene and no indication thus far of alcohol use being a factor in the wreck.
