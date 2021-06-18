 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
I-40 work bringing lane and ramp closures in Forsyth County next week
0 Comments
top story

I-40 work bringing lane and ramp closures in Forsyth County next week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Lane and ramp closures at various places along Interstate 40 in Forsyth County are coming next week as pavement and bridge work take place.

The N.C. Department of Transportation said drivers should be cautious as crews will be working near the flow of traffic in these areas, and that they should factor the detour into their commutes.

Weather permitting, the work will require the following lane or ramp closures between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. starting on the following days:

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

*Sunday:One of two lanes in each direction of Hanes Mall Boulevard will be closed near the I-40 interchange.

*Sunday-Tuesday: Two of three lanes of I-40 East from just west of Lewisville Clemmons Road (mile marker 184) to the bridge over Muddy Creek (mile marker 185).

*Monday-Thursday: One of two lanes of Westgate Center Drive beneath the I-40 bridges, and the ramp from Peters Creek Parkway onto I-40 West. A detour will have drivers take I-40 East to the U.S. 52 interchange to access I-40 West.

*Wednesday-Thursday: Two of three lanes of I-40 East from the U.S. 421/I-40 split (mile marker 188) to just east of Hanes Mall Boulevard (mile marker 190).

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Body camera shows violence against cops on Jan. 6

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Activist groups in Winston-Salem oppose play “Our Time: A Conversation in Black and White”
Local News

Activist groups in Winston-Salem oppose play “Our Time: A Conversation in Black and White”

A one-act play by a local playwright has local activist groups asking why the local arts community is presenting and promoting the play now. Hate Out of Winston and Winston-Salem Democratic Socialists of America say the play “Our Time: A Conversation in Black and White” whitewashes local history surrounding the removal of a Confederate statue and promotes white supremacy. But Lynn Felder said her play is not about the statue and doesn’t defend white supremacy.

Wake Forest scientists win NASA vascular tissue challenge
Local News

Wake Forest scientists win NASA vascular tissue challenge

Two teams of scientists from the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine have finished in first and second place in NASA's Vascular Tissue challenge.

NASA said Wednesday that the prize competition "aims to accelerate tissue engineering innovations to benefit people on Earth today and space explorers in the future."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News