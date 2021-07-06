 Skip to main content
I-40 work taking place in Forsyth County this week
Roadwork will be taking place at various locations in Forsyth County during nighttime hours, the N.C. Department of Transportation said.

Highway officials said that weather permitting, ramp and lane closures would occur in these areas from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning on the following days:

*Wednesday: Two of three lanes on I-40 West will be closed from Peters Creek Parkway (mile marker 191) to just west of Stratford Road (mile marker 189).

*Wednesday-Thursday: The I-40 West ramp to Peters Creek Parkway (exit 192) will be closed for maintenance operations on bridges that cross over the ramps. A signed detour will have drivers take exit 190 and merge onto I-40 East to take exit 192.

*July 8: Two of three lanes on I-40 West will be closed from U.S. 52 (mile marker 193) to just west of Stratford Road (mile marker 189).

Drivers should remain cautious and slow down in these work areas, highway officials said, as crews will be working near the flow of traffic. Drivers should factor detour times into their commutes.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.

