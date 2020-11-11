'I asked God to heal me and he did': Anchorwoman held on to her strong faith, despite poor prognosis

"I asked God to heal me, and he did," she said. "I knew he was not ready for me to die yet." She had seen her husband survive complications from a hernia operation and a ministroke. She had read stories from the Bible about people being raised from the dead and cured of sickness.

She later learned that she wasn't the only one praying.

"The entire Triad was praying for me," she said. She received cards from viewers all over.

"So many people in our community watch us on television," she said. "They develop relationships and kinship with us. They treat us like family."

Members of her church, United Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church, and hospital workers stopped by her room to pray and read the Bible with her. Her 13 brothers and sisters rallied around her.

Her road to recovery proved rocky. She spent only two days at home after her surgery, then had to return to the hospital after suffering a relapse.

"When they reconnected everything in that region, it disturbed a lot of things," Johnson said. She underwent radiation every day for six weeks, then chemotherapy three days a month for six months. Losing her pancreas left her diabetic, and she developed high blood pressure.