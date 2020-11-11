'I asked God to heal me and he did': Anchorwoman held on to her strong faith, despite poor prognosis

This story was originally published Feb. 6, 2007.
When Margaret Johnson talks about her battle with pancreatic cancer, she remains remarkably composed.
Most of the time.
As an anchorwoman and reporter for WXII, Johnson is used to keeping her cool through chaos and tragedy. Johnson, 48, has worked at WXII for nearly 19 years.
But the other day, when she talked about the grim prognosis for those who suffer from her disease, her head dropped, and she picked at her nails. As memories of her own ordeal flooded back, she paused for a moment.
Then she talked. About facing extensive surgery that could have killed her. About the prospect of leaving her 8-year-old daughter without a mother. About asking God to heal her and her belief that he did.
"Most people with pancreatic cancer don't survive," Johnson said. "They go pretty quickly." Actor Michael Landon, one of the most famous victims of pancreatic cancer, died three months after his disease was diagnosed. Some victims live only a few weeks. Statistics show that about 10 percent to 15 percent of people who have pancreatic cancer live for one year. Only 2 percent to 3 percent live for five years.
Cancer first struck Johnson in 2005. The ups and downs during her course of treatment took her off the air for big chunks of time for more than a year. She faced another round of treatment last summer, when a tiny cancerous tumor showed up in her throat.
Johnson is now cancer-free. She went back to work in October.
"I've been able to do my job," she said. "I tried before, but I wasn't ready."
In July 2005, Johnson and her husband, Ronald Pannell, were watching television at their home in King. Pain shot through her lower abdomen and into her back.
"I knew it was something," she said. The next day, she still felt bad. She couldn't see her primary-care doctor, so she went to an urgent-care facility. Doctors there took blood for tests, gave her something for pain and sent her home.
The next day, the chief of the practice called. Her blood work had shown that something was seriously out of whack. An enzyme value that normally measures in the teens measured in the thousands. She went in that day for an ultrasound. Doctors saw nothing unusual.
She and her husband left home for a week for a planned vacation. Johnson felt sick the whole time.
"I lost 5 or 10 pounds, just like that," she said. When she returned, she called Dr. William Bray, a digestive-systems specialist and told him, "I'm not better. I'm worse." Dr. Landon Weeks, who works with Bray, thought that she might have a blockage in her common bile duct, which carries bile from the gall bladder and liver into the upper part of the small intestine. He ordered a test that involved running a scope down Johnson's throat to look at her organs.
"If it was a blockage, they would clean it out and send you home the next day," she said.
Doctors didn't see a blockage. They saw cancer. Weeks, who performed the test, stood at her bedside and told her, "I am so sorry. It's bad. It's really bad." He asked if she knew any surgeons with whom she had a good relationship.
"You're going to need surgery, and you're going to need it right away," he said.
Dr. Ismael Goco, the surgeon who was assigned to her case, gave her a blunt assessment of what she faced. "There's a good chance you're not going to survive this surgery," he told her. Even if she did, odds for recovery were slim.
She got the bad news on a Monday and went into surgery on Thursday. Goco removed her pancreas, gallbladder, spleen, one-third of her stomach and a portion of her intestines.
A few minutes after the surgery began, Goco paged Johnson's husband from the operating room. Pannell didn't move, Johnson said. "He thought I had died."
But doctors just needed permission to give her a particular drug. The surgery went on for about six hours, and Johnson remained in the hospital for six weeks. Although she knew that her prognosis was poor, Johnson clung to her strong faith. She refused to believe that she would die.
"I never bought into it," she said. She told herself, "I'm going to be the one (to live)." Despite her faith, she found facing cancer the hardest thing she had ever had to do, she said.
"I asked God to heal me, and he did," she said. "I knew he was not ready for me to die yet." She had seen her husband survive complications from a hernia operation and a ministroke. She had read stories from the Bible about people being raised from the dead and cured of sickness.
She later learned that she wasn't the only one praying.
"The entire Triad was praying for me," she said. She received cards from viewers all over.
"So many people in our community watch us on television," she said. "They develop relationships and kinship with us. They treat us like family."
Members of her church, United Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church, and hospital workers stopped by her room to pray and read the Bible with her. Her 13 brothers and sisters rallied around her.
Her road to recovery proved rocky. She spent only two days at home after her surgery, then had to return to the hospital after suffering a relapse.
"When they reconnected everything in that region, it disturbed a lot of things," Johnson said. She underwent radiation every day for six weeks, then chemotherapy three days a month for six months. Losing her pancreas left her diabetic, and she developed high blood pressure.
She tried to go back to work four months after her surgery, but she wound up back in the hospital. She bounced back and forth between home and the hospital for nearly a year. Before her bout with cancer, she had stayed in the hospital only twice - to have her tonsils out when she was 12 and to give birth to her daughter, Allyson, who will turn 9 on Feb. 26.
Last June, she wound up back in the hospital for about a month. Her weight, normally 150 on a 5-foot-10-inch frame, dropped to 108. Her temperature flared, rising as high as 106.
"Something was going on," she said. Doctors performed a scan in which they shot radiation into her body, which caused abnormal tissue to glow.
"Something lit up under my throat and in my liver," she said. Doctors also found that her portacath, an implanted device through which drugs were delivered into her body, had become infected. They removed it.
The throat cancer was so tiny that doctors couldn't feel it with their hands. In August, they removed it. She endured another blast of radiation.
Since then, she has grown steadily better. Her weight has climbed to 135. Tests that she undergoes every three months have shown no evidence of cancer.
The spot on her liver has disappeared.
"This is the best I've felt in an entire year," she said. She is happily back at work, where a sign above her computer monitor reads "Prayer Changes Things."
One of the hardest things she dealt with during her illness was knowing how it affected her daughter.
"This is something no kid should have to deal with," she said. When Allyson asked, "Mommy, are you going to die?"Johnson told her that God does what he says he's going to do.
"She seemed to be OK with that."
When Johnson made her plea to be healed, she also made a promise. She promised that she would tell people her story, and she does, every chance she gets. Sometimes people tell her that their loved ones didn't get well, despite prayer. She explains her belief that God has a mission and a time for everyone.
"It was not my time," she tells them.
Now that she is better, she can look back on her bout with cancer with perspective.
"Having cancer isn't all bad," she said. "It helps you figure out what you're made of, who you are, what's important in life." She now revels in the everyday things that so many people take for granted. The first time she was able to drive after her initial surgery, the world seemed different.
"The town had a new look to me - so fresh, so alive," she said.
"All those things that are so important, that you can't live without, they're not that important," she said. "What is really important is your family and friends."
"I am living life one day at a time now and enjoying every second of it."
