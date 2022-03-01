I had given up on the DMV. Then I talked to Corey, who solved the problem -- and waived the fee.

Losing an entire morning (or more) on hold waiting for a bureaucrat, a bot or both could not be avoided. At least it wasn’t the Department of Revenue.

A funny and completely unexpected thing happened after 40 minutes on hold, however. Competency, patience and a glimmer of hope broke through the static.

A polite, affable DMV employee named Corey got on the line. He’d received training in how to deal with curmudgeons and it showed. “You have every right to be upset,” he said.

He also had an explanation and an easy fix. The actual license plate should have been mailed to North Carolina either by the dealership or the first-time new car buyer, a near grown-up with my same last name.

Send a copy of the bill of sale - happily provided by the dealer - that shows the plate was turned in before the insurance was terminated. Upload a completed form MVR-18A - lost or stolen tags - and that should do the trick.

Corey also glided over my comment about not paying $55.42 now or ever.