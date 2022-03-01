I had given up on the DMV. Then I talked to Corey, who solved the problem -- and waived the fee.

The first notice arrived sometime in late autumn or early winter.
Given the subject matter, an alleged lapse of insurance on a car that had been traded/sold to a Nissan dealer in sunny Orlando, and the fact that the relevant, supporting paperwork regarding said sale had been mailed in August, the notice looked to be an oversight - a clerical error most likely - so it went straight into the circular file.
Also, it must be confessed, the source of the notice was factored into the decision to toss: the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles, an agency that, if we’re completely honest, has never been associated with quality customer service.
A subsequent notice, received in early January, carried more bite. It claimed a $50 fine, a $5 late fee and 42-cents interest and threatened a referral to a collection agency.
The total $55.42 levy amounted to a mosquito bite - a drop of lost blood but no hemorrhage.
Still, a fine? For doing the right thing?
We’ll see about that.
Just a few questions
The closing sentence of the January notice seemed an invitation to reason and perhaps right a wrong. But with the benefit of hindsight, it amounted to an express pass to a 10th circle of Dante’s Inferno.
“If you have already mailed the full amount due and feel this letter is in error, do not hesitate to contact the Division at 919-715-7000 if you have any questions.”
Questions? Just a few.
Calling DMV HQ, much like visiting a local office in person, is time lost forever. Lines at a license-plate agency are nothing compared to the hold time in a phone queue. Better bring a book and a phone charger.
So we went with Option 3, sending email to an address provided online by the DMV. Note the response time - weeks, not hours or even days.
“This vehicle was sold/traded to a dealership in Orlando, Florida IN AUGUST. I mailed via US Postal Service paperwork to the NC DMV as requested,” I wrote in a Jan. 4 e-mail. “And yet I am still receiving letters about a $50 civil penalty, late fee and interest now, as well as a threat to refer to NC DOJ. What else needs to be done? What gives?”
An answer came back Jan. 27: “Thank you for providing the documents. As of today they have not been processed. Please give it a few more days. Thank You.”
I freely admit that neither patience nor tact is a virtue.
“OK but the documents were mailed IN AUGUST.”
Glaciers move faster than the DMV.
One more slow-mo exchange provided more of the same. But at least it included additional intrigue with the introduction of a second likely suspect: the U.S. Postal Service.
Needless to say, no documents arrived. So I tried uploading early last month a copy of the one document from the August sale that could be found. It was a bad mistake to send via U.S. mail to the state DMV.
Never did get a response to that; the result was an electronic standoff at the DMV corral.
Over $55.42.
Patience, perseverance pays off
The basic problem when attempting to fight (or reason with) with the government is the government generally holds trump cards. To wit, the ability of the DMV to hold up other transactions such as re-upping another registration on a different vehicle.
So it was when it came time to renew the registration on another older car by Feb. 28, Monday.
The usually seamless online renewal/property tax process - thanks Treasurer Dale Folwell, who spearheaded that move to modernization as a member of the General Assembly - flashed a warning.
We can’t renew this registration. Contact the DMV.
Losing an entire morning (or more) on hold waiting for a bureaucrat, a bot or both could not be avoided. At least it wasn’t the Department of Revenue.
A funny and completely unexpected thing happened after 40 minutes on hold, however. Competency, patience and a glimmer of hope broke through the static.
A polite, affable DMV employee named Corey got on the line. He’d received training in how to deal with curmudgeons and it showed. “You have every right to be upset,” he said.
He also had an explanation and an easy fix. The actual license plate should have been mailed to North Carolina either by the dealership or the first-time new car buyer, a near grown-up with my same last name.
Send a copy of the bill of sale - happily provided by the dealer - that shows the plate was turned in before the insurance was terminated. Upload a completed form MVR-18A - lost or stolen tags - and that should do the trick.
Corey also glided over my comment about not paying $55.42 now or ever.
“I wouldn’t have a job if not for ... how do I put it?” he said before opting for a word I helpfully provided. “Slackers. Well, slackers and dealerships. The (tag) might be on somebody’s desk. Maybe somebody just forgot to mail it. Maybe it got lost. It is Florida so maybe they didn’t know North Carolina requires the plate to be turned in.”
Either way, a problem finally met a solution. And if not for some bonehead (me) not writing down correctly the 17-character vehicle-identification number on the MVR-18A, it would have been done in time to renew by the deadline.
That $15 renewal late fee I’ll eat; the $55.42 apparently got waived, the work of young Corey.
Perhaps it's time to rethink some of the (bad) stereotypes affixed to the DMV. Competence and professionalism exist; it just takes time and patience to locate.
