Ian aftermath: Winston-Salem 'pulling every resource' to collect debris

After a wet, windy weekend, the Triad awoke to sunshine Monday.

But as Ian cleanup continues, don’t expect debris left at the roadside to disappear overnight, local officials stressed Monday.

“The city is pulling every resource it has available to collect the brush as quickly as possible,” Winston-Salem spokeswoman Susan Spainhour told the Journal on Monday. “We ask that residents please bear with us as we do our best to get the debris removed.”

Trees, branches and leaves littered much of the city after remnants of Hurricane Ian brought more than 2 inches of rain and wind gusts as high as 45 mph over the weekend.

When those reminders of Ian will be collected depends on location, Spainhour said.

“There will not be a citywide special collection of storm debris due to limited resources,” she explained.

Instead, the city will follow its normal schedule of gathering brush in one quadrant of the city at a time — a process that typically takes up to three weeks each for the four areas.

Crews are currently working in the northern section of Winston-Salem.

For the city, the storm’s timing actually complicates cleanup efforts.

Winston-Salem traditionally wraps up its brush collection around Halloween and shifts its efforts to leaf pickup through the end of the year. But crews will do double duty this November. That means Ian debris will remain at the curb longer than usual in some areas, Spainhour noted.

“Unfortunately, we cannot give an estimate of when all storm debris will be removed due to too many variables,” she added when asked how long collections would take.

As cleanup continues, brush and branches left at the curb should be no more than 6 feet long and 6 inches in diameter and able to be easily picked up with a pitchfork, according to the city.

Residents can go to CityofWS.org/Sanitation to find out what quadrant they are in and where brush collections are happening.