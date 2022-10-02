Ian brought 45 mph gusts, more than 2 inches of rain to Forsyth

The remnants of Hurricane Ian dumped more than 2 inches of rain and produced wind gusts as high as 45 mph in Forsyth County before moving northward out of the area Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The most-severe conditions locally were between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday, when sustained winds of 25-30 mph and gusts in the 40-45 mph range were recorded at Smith Reynolds Airport.

Gusts of at least 40 mph were reported for four consecutive hours. They topped 30 mph for nine hours straight.

More than one-quarter of an inch of rain fell in the area between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday, the most in any one-hour period.

Across the city, wind-whipped trees weighed down by wet leaves toppled when their roots failed to hold in saturated soil.

Several trees fell on houses, but no injuries were reported. Trees also took down power lines, leading to as many as 17,000 outages in Forsyth County Saturday, according to August Vernon, director of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Office of Emergency Management.

That total was below 200 by Sunday evening, according to Duke Energy.

Across North Carolina, workers had restored electricity to more than 1 million customers, the company said Sunday.

“Our crews are working as quickly as possible to safely restore power to all of our customers across the Carolinas,” said Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy’s Carolinas storm director. “We know there are pockets of hard-hit areas that will require more extensive work.”

More than 2,000 Duke customers in Raleigh and another 1,000 in Greensboro were still in the dark Sunday evening, although the company said power was expected to be restored for nearly everyone by midnight Monday.

As of Sunday evening, at least four of the nearly 80 reported deaths linked to Ian were in North Carolina.

After another wet, gloomy day Sunday, skies will begin clearing in the Triad Monday and stay that way at least through next weekend, the National Weather Service predicted.

Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, and overnight lows in the 40s are expected in the area for the coming week.