Ian could dump up to 5 inches of rain on the Triad, forecasters say

Rain from Hurricane Ian is expected to start in the Triad on Friday afternoon, most likely after 2 p.m., the National Weather Service said, with rainfall totals from the storm amounting to 2 to 5 inches over the weekend.

The approaching storm caused Winston-Salem State University to cancel all homecoming events after noon on Friday, including the football game on Saturday.

But the Carolina Classic Fair will go on as scheduled when it opens at 11 a.m. Friday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. Weather conditions may cause rides to be put on pause for a time, officials said, but indoor attractions and events will take place normally.

Meanwhile, Assistant Winston-Salem City Manager Johnnie Taylor said city forces have preparations underway for the heavy rains that may sock the city.

"We have some issues with flooding in some locations, so we try to make sure the storm drains are cleaned up," Taylor said.

City crews will be ready to mobilize for any activities needed in response to the storm once the impacts here become apparent, Taylor said.

Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday on the west coast of Florida and is expected to weaken gradually as it makes its way north. The hurricane is expected to degrade into a tropical depression before leaving Florida and heading north up the Atlantic coast before coming ashore again along the Georgia or South Carolina coast.

The exact path of the storm is uncertain but National Weather Service maps show the storm should be over central and western North Carolina by 2 p.m. Saturday.

Forecasters said the heavier rains are likelier here from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning, with sustained winds Friday night in the 21- to 29 mph range with gusts as high as 40 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service calls for a 100% chance of rain on Friday, an 80% chance on Saturday, and a 70% chance of rain Saturday night and during the day on Sunday.