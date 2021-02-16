Ice storm Wednesday night could be the worst yet in and around Winston-Salem

The winter storm expected to come through Forsyth County on Wednesday night could be the worst yet for the area, with more power outages and dangerous conditions that could make driving "nearly impossible" on Thursday.

National Weather Service meteorologist Nick Petro said Forsyth County could get a quarter-inch of ice accumulation or more in places.

"Once you get to a quarter-inch, that is the magic number that it takes to see downed trees and power lines," Petro said. "... Whatever you had last week, it will be that much and a little bit more."

Recent freezing rain in Forsyth left trees glazed with ice and made elevated surfaces such as bridges slick, but the ground and roads remained generally clear.

Recent storms also were followed by slight daytime warming that cleared out a lot of the ice, but forecasters said the Wednesday night storm could persist with freezing rain during the day Thursday.

Forecasters said the ice could start to accumulate after midnight Wednesday and early Thursday morning.

In Guilford County, the threat of ice is considered significant, forecasters said.

