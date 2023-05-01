The historic — and iconic — Arby’s sign shaped like a giant cowboy hat is coming down on Knollwood Street after decades of flashing the message about delicious roast beef.

The restaurant is already closed, but that didn’t stop some people coming by Monday from pulling up to the drive-through lane as workers nearby struggled to take apart the big sign.

Joel Freeman of Carolina Signs & Lighting said his crew would take down the sign in three sections, adding that the years have caused the sign sections to rust tight.

Workers began at 9 a.m., but it wasn’t until 1:30 or so until the top of the cowboy hat was detached and safely down into a flatbed trailer.

Christy Cox Spencer of the Winston Cup Museum has acquired the sign and plans to put it up near the museum in the near future.

Spencer said the sign is one of only a hundred left in the country, and that it was put up around 1968.

“I think if you grew up here in Winston-Salem it is part of your landscape,” she said, explaining why she was quick to buy the sign when it became available.

Freeman called it a two-day job. Meanwhile, many motorists slowed down to get a better look, and some people gathered in the parking lot to watch. Others recorded the scene on their phones.