Icy roads, wrecks greet morning commuters in Winston-Salem on Monday.

Monday's touch of wintry weather caused little ice accumulation, but made for a challenging morning commute Monday for Triad drivers.

Accidents were reported across Forsyth County, as cars slid on slippery roads.

Crashes were reported on Salem Parkway between Marshall Street and at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, on U.S. 52 northbound and southbound near Germanton Road and Patterson Avenue, and on Interstate 40 westbound between Clemmons and the Davie County line.

The I-40 crash shut down the highway for much of Monday morning, although traffic was flowing again by 11 a.m. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said the wreck that closed the interstate involved 10 to 15 cars.

Before 7 a.m., firefighters in Winston-Salem tweeted video of a vehicle that had crashed in the 2500 block of Old Greensboro Road and fallen a number of feet from the road, landing on its top. Firefighters later said one person was freed from the crash.

At least 14 motor-vehicle accidents were reported in Forsyth County between 2:27 a.m. and 9:59 a.m. Monday, along with three in Surry County and two in Yadkin County.

Most of the accidents had been cleared by 10:45 a.m.