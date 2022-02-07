Icy roads, wrecks greet morning commuters in Winston-Salem on Monday.

Monday's touch of wintry weather caused little ice accumulation, but made for a challenging morning commute Monday for Triad drivers.
Accidents were reported across Forsyth County, as cars slid on slippery roads.
Crashes were reported on Salem Parkway between Marshall Street and at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, on U.S. 52 northbound and southbound near Germanton Road and Patterson Avenue, and on Interstate 40 westbound between Clemmons and the Davie County line.
The I-40 crash shut down the highway for much of Monday morning, although traffic was flowing again by 11 a.m. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said the wreck that closed the interstate involved 10 to 15 cars.
Before 7 a.m., firefighters in Winston-Salem tweeted video of a vehicle that had crashed in the 2500 block of Old Greensboro Road and fallen a number of feet from the road, landing on its top. Firefighters later said one person was freed from the crash.
At least 14 motor-vehicle accidents were reported in Forsyth County between 2:27 a.m. and 9:59 a.m. Monday, along with three in Surry County and two in Yadkin County.
Most of the accidents had been cleared by 10:45 a.m.
"Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use extreme caution while traveling the roadways, especially on overpasses and bridges due to icy conditions," according to a statement from Winston-Salem Public Safety Center.
Although morning temperatures hovered around the freezing mark of 32 degrees, there is enough warm air in the atmosphere to keep the precipitation from turning into snow or sleet in most areas of the Triad, said Jonathan Blaes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh.
"Whatever snowflakes that may be trying to form are melting, but the precipitation remains cold enough that it is contributing to a glazing in elevated areas, such as trees and power lines," Blaes said.
Blaes said what accumulation there is in the Triad is likely less than 1/16th of an inch, and mostly in the northern counties, such as Rockingham, Stokes and Surry.
"The precipitation will continue to moderate as the day progresses and temperatures rise into the mid-to-high 30s," Blaes said.
He said there should be no issues for the evening commute.
"For the Winston-Salem area, most of the precipitation should end by noon to 1 p.m."
