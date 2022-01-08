Idle time: US drivers waste $21 billion per year while going nowhere

Like many statistics related to climate change contributors, those are the kinds of big numbers that can depersonalize the impact of an individual's carbon footprint.

Sapienza suggests thinking of it another way: Two minutes of idling uses as much fuel as driving a mile.

“If you do it right, you’re saving money,” Sapienza adds. “It might seem like nickels and dimes, but it adds up to big dollars over the life of the vehicle.”

The first step toward changing drivers’ behavior is making them understand how much fuel a running car or truck is using, even when it’s not moving, he explains.

Sapienza’s realization led him to make some simple changes, including avoiding drive-thru windows and drive-up ATMs and shutting his vehicle down while it’s in an automated car wash.

“Once you start doing it, you get a little more enthusiastic about it,” he says of his anti-idling efforts.

Pandemic effect

As it has with many aspects of everyday life, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a dramatic impact on the way we shop, travel and interact in general.