IFB Solutions top executive announces retirement plans

IFB Solutions announced Thursday that David Horton, its president and chief executive, will retire at the end of 2022.

Horton, 58, has been with the Winston-Salem nonprofit agency since 2001 and has served in the two leadership roles since 2015.

IFB’s board of directors has appointed a search committee, led by chairman Bob Newell, and hired a search firm to interview potential candidates. The goal is to select the next top executive in the third quarter of 2022.

The IFB news release did not include a statement from Horton about his retirement decision.

IFB, founded in 1936, is the largest employer of individuals who are blind or visually impaired in the country. It has about 1,000 employees overall and 639 locally.

The group has three manufacturing facilities, including a large optical laboratory in Winston-Salem supplying Veterans Affairs’ optical centers across the Eastern Seaboard, a call center in California, and more than 20 supply stores serving various government locations nationwide. The other two manufacturing facilities are in Asheville and Little Rock, Ark.

In March 2020, IFB opened its Twenty200 Eyewear optical store at 631 Coliseum Drive NW in Winston-Salem.