Iffy forecast calls for freezing rain Friday but no winter weather watch issued for Winston-Salem — yet

National Weather Service forecasters are urging Forsyth County residents to stay alert for slick surfaces Friday morning, as temperatures hover near freezing overnight while a rain storm makes its way through the area.
As of Thursday afternoon, forecasters had issued no winter weather watch for Forsyth County, since the amounts of freezing rain, if it comes, are expected to be slight.
The counties in Virginia along the North Carolina border are nearly all under a winter weather watch, and North Carolina counties along the Virginia border are under a winter weather watch from Person County to points east.
In Forsyth, "the temperatures are going to be so close to 32" in the early morning hours, said meteorologist Chrissy Anderson at the National Weather Service office in Raleigh. "They could drop to 31 or rise to 33. An increase to 33 is rain and everything is melting. At 32 it is freezing and 31 is a hard freeze. Just a matter of a few degrees can create a whole different situation."
Either way, conditions in and around Forsyth were expected to be soggy Thursday night into Friday, with around an inch of rain falling around the area and almost two inches possible in some areas.
Forecasters said little or no ice accumulation is expected here. In the border counties next to the Virginia line, marginally freezing temperatures are predicted to support periods of light freezing rain, freezing drizzle and then just drizzle.
In Winston-Salem, only 0.02 inches of freezing rain accumulation are in the forecast, Anderson said. That's not enough to trigger a winter weather watch, but enough to create the potential for some slick spots on the roads, she said.
Any ice that does accumulate is likely to be more common on elevated surfaces, forecasters said.
Friday will be cloudy and miserable, with a high of only 35 or so and a 60 percent chance of rain during the day.
Friday night into Saturday morning brings another chance of freezing rain almost like the one Thursday night, with forecasters saying that temperatures will hover in the 31 and 32 degree range.
With so much uncertainty over just where the low temperatures land, forecasters said, people need to keep up with the forecasts.
