Iffy forecast calls for freezing rain Friday but no winter weather watch issued for Winston-Salem — yet

National Weather Service forecasters are urging Forsyth County residents to stay alert for slick surfaces Friday morning, as temperatures hover near freezing overnight while a rain storm makes its way through the area.

As of Thursday afternoon, forecasters had issued no winter weather watch for Forsyth County, since the amounts of freezing rain, if it comes, are expected to be slight.

The counties in Virginia along the North Carolina border are nearly all under a winter weather watch, and North Carolina counties along the Virginia border are under a winter weather watch from Person County to points east.

In Forsyth, "the temperatures are going to be so close to 32" in the early morning hours, said meteorologist Chrissy Anderson at the National Weather Service office in Raleigh. "They could drop to 31 or rise to 33. An increase to 33 is rain and everything is melting. At 32 it is freezing and 31 is a hard freeze. Just a matter of a few degrees can create a whole different situation."

Either way, conditions in and around Forsyth were expected to be soggy Thursday night into Friday, with around an inch of rain falling around the area and almost two inches possible in some areas.

