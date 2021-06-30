IHOP workers stage walkout, get back pay in Winston-Salem

The restaurant may have been experiencing reduced earnings after Sun Holdings bought that location and 40 other IHOP restaurants in October 2020 from another franchisee that went bankrupt in the spring of 2020, Miranda said.

“Some of these people had been there for a long time,” Miranda said of the employees who didn’t initially get their pay. “In the middle of the pandemic, it was hard to find other jobs.”

In its statement, Siembra NC featured the story of Rosa Gonzalez that went viral in social media on May 1 after co-worker Vanessa Becerril posted a video on TikTok showing a group of IHOP employees walking out of the kitchen in the middle of their shift. The group took that action after Gonzalez was denied pay she was owed for 80 hours of work, Siembra NC said.

In less than 48 hours, Becerril’s video had received millions of views and public demands that Gonzalez be paid were being posted all over the restaurant’s social media, Siembra NC said.

As a result of the pressure, a regional manager soon delivered a paycheck to Gonzalez, paying her for all the hours that she worked, the organization said. A week later, the remaining employees marched together to the restaurant to collect their paychecks, including wages they had been denied from previous months, the organization said.

