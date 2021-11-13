Ike Sims is humble about his time in Vietnam, but he was honored for his rescue efforts under enemy fire

Sims remembers when his unit killed six infiltrators who gained access to the base, and three of those infiltrators were Vietnamese civilians who had worked at the base.

"You did what you had to do to survive," Sims said.

Sims got emotional when he talked about a reconnaissance plane that was shot down. He and other airmen were on a helicopter that was part of the rescue mission to save the plane's crew.

"We had no idea that it was in a hot area until we got there," Sims said as he folded his hands and breathed deeply.

Sims said he was wounded in that action, but he didn’t provided other details about what happened. He later received a Purple Heart and the Bronze Star for valor for his actions.

After spending 15 months in South Vietnam, Sims was assigned temporary security duty at the U.S. embassy in Oslo, Norway, for 45 days.

After the Tet offensive in 1968, Sims had a decision to make about continuing his military career. At that time, he was an airman first class.

His commanders had promised Sims if he re-enlisted, Sims would be promoted to the rank of staff sergeant and he would get to choose his assignment, he said.