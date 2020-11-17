Imperial weathers COVID-19 impact, but profit decline for fiscal 2020

A slight increase in traditional cigarettes revenue, particularly in Europe, enabled Imperial Brands to weather the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic during fiscal 2020.
However, it wasn't enough for the parent company of ITG Brands LLC of Greensboro to post a profit increase for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30.
ITG’s Greensboro workforce has shrunk from 1,700 from its formation in June 2015 to 895 as of Tuesday. Those cuts mostly reflect production jobs being eliminated in 2016-17 as Newport production was shifted from ITG to R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.'s plant in Tobaccoville.
ITG also has 775 field sales employees nationally.
Imperial reported Tuesday having adjusted operating profit of $4.67 billion, down 4.8%.
Adjusted revenue was down 0.1% at $105.85 billion.
Next-generation products sales were down 27%, reflecting an overall industry slump in the U.S. related to tightened Food and Drug Administration restrictions on flavored electronic-cigarette products. Imperial includes heat-not-burn cigarettes in the next-generation category.
“Although this has been a difficult year, the resilience of our tobacco business and the measures we have taken to improve our next-generation products (NGP) operations reinforce my confidence in the future potential of the business," chief executive Stefan Bomhard said in a statement.
Bomhard took over as chief executive on July 1.
The adjusted dividend fell 33.3% to $1.83 a share. The reduction reflects a decision announced in May by Imperial to prioritize reduction of net debt.
Stephen Pope, managing principal with London financial-services firm Spotlight Ideas, said Imperial is among a growing number of companies "trying to preserve its liquidity and stay afloat during these trying times."
Bomhard said that "profit delivery has been affected by some additional COVID-related costs in manufacturing, and as we increased provisions following a cautious assessment of further risks."
"With a more disciplined focus and better execution, we can realize significant value for our stakeholders over time."
Bomhard said that "I believe there is scope to enhance returns from our tobacco business and opportunities to strengthen our NGP delivery over time."
Bomhard is scheduled to provide an update on his strategic review of the company on Jan. 27.
"I firmly believe we can make a meaningful contribution to harm reduction within a more disciplined, returns focused framework and we have already taken steps to stem the NGP losses," Bomhard said.
Credit Suisse analyst Alan Erskine wrote Tuesday that Bomhard's message "is more upbeat and emphatic than many in the market had been expecting."
"Of course, now comes the hard part of delivering, but we would highlight that the current valuation expresses very little confidence in his ability to do so.”
“The current COVID-related restrictions on some of our manufacturing facilities have reduced their production capacity and affected their operating efficiencies. We have assumed these will be back to full capacity by the end of June.”
Imperial said the Food and Drug Administration’s restrictions of cartridge e-cigarette flavors to just tobacco and menthol that were implemented in February contributed to a trend of decreased vapor usage in the U.S., along with raising the minimum age for buying tobacco products from 18 to 21.
Blu eCigs, made by Imperial subsidiary Fontem Ventures, was the top-selling U.S. brand from 2012 to as recently as May 2015, when it was first overtaken by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.’s Vuse brand, and then Juul.
As of Oct. 31, Juul had a 54.3% market share. Vuse has a No. 2 market share of 27.1%, followed by NJoy at 5% and blu eCigs at 3.6%.
In late April, Fontem US LLC submitted a premarket tobacco application with FDA for several styles of its myblu products.
The premarket standard requires the FDA to consider products’ existing risks and benefits to the population as a whole, including users and non-users, particularly as those factors compare with traditional cigarettes.
336-727-7376
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.