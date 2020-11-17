Imperial weathers COVID-19 impact, but profit decline for fiscal 2020

"Of course, now comes the hard part of delivering, but we would highlight that the current valuation expresses very little confidence in his ability to do so.”

“The current COVID-related restrictions on some of our manufacturing facilities have reduced their production capacity and affected their operating efficiencies. We have assumed these will be back to full capacity by the end of June.”

Imperial said the Food and Drug Administration’s restrictions of cartridge e-cigarette flavors to just tobacco and menthol that were implemented in February contributed to a trend of decreased vapor usage in the U.S., along with raising the minimum age for buying tobacco products from 18 to 21.

Blu eCigs, made by Imperial subsidiary Fontem Ventures, was the top-selling U.S. brand from 2012 to as recently as May 2015, when it was first overtaken by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.’s Vuse brand, and then Juul.

As of Oct. 31, Juul had a 54.3% market share. Vuse has a No. 2 market share of 27.1%, followed by NJoy at 5% and blu eCigs at 3.6%.

In late April, Fontem US LLC submitted a premarket tobacco application with FDA for several styles of its myblu products.

The premarket standard requires the FDA to consider products’ existing risks and benefits to the population as a whole, including users and non-users, particularly as those factors compare with traditional cigarettes.

