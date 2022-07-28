Imprints Cares buys office building to expand early childhood education programs

An initiative to expand family services programs in Forsyth County has led early childhood education nonprofit Imprints Cares to spend $925,000 to purchase a Winston-Salem office building.

The group bought the 20,894-square-foot building at 711 Coliseum Plaza Court from Twin City Development Foundation. The sale closed Tuesday.

Imprints Cares will be moving from its 502 N. Broad St. location to the Coliseum Plaza location, said Shannon Heck, its director of development and marketing.

The group will be taking about half the space for its own services, with the other half being occupied by community partners and agencies that will assist in a planned family resources center.

Imprints Cares, founded in 1970, primarily serves about 300 low-income households with its ready-for-school programs for up to age 5, as well as 1,700 children with its expanded learning services.

The new facility will be the base for its expanded learning and inclusion programs, along with services for children with special needs. It is expected to be ready by late August to coincide with the start of the 2022-23 school year.

"Our vision is for the building to be a one-stop shop for families with students with exceptional needs," Heck said.

The group chose the Coliseum Plaza location in part because it is on two Winston-Salem Transit Authority bus lines, and is centrally located within the city and county for the households it serves, Heck said.

The group says that "almost 50% of children are behind when they enter kindergarten in Forsyth County; children who start school behind will likely stay behind."

The nonprofit has been located at 502 N. Broad since its founding in 1970.

Heck said the group was prompted to look for new space after Augsburg Lutheran Church decided to convert the Augsburg Community Center into a homeless men's ministry location.

Imprints Cares' ready-for-school program operations moved in early May to 2920 Reynolda Road, a facility that was gifted in April by the Mary Reynolds Babcock Foundation.

"But that property was not big enough, nor did it have a space where we could house our children with special needs," Heck said.

Heck said the expanded-learning program has 30 on-site programs in partnership with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

Imprints Cares recently received grant funding to hire new family educators to provide in-home assistance for the ready-for-school program.

"We've been able to whittle down our wait list and expand the number of families we serve," Heck said.

One of the group's goals with the Coliseum Plaza building is partnering with community partners to create a family resource center for children with exceptional needs, Heck said. She said it could take 18 to 24 months for that initiative to become operational.

"The building is in great shape, but in order to make it truly accessible for the children that we serve and an attractive option for families, we will be making some improvements," Heck said.