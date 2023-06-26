The question, posed via cellphone and interrupting an out-of-state vacation, seemed like a layup.

What has Carol Templeton meant to the Forsyth Backpack Program?

It was posed recently as part of the buildup for Templeton’s retirement from an organization she’s led since its inception.

The woman who’d provide an answer, board member and former director of operations Janet Garrison, had watched Templeton from its origin when they were volunteers at Brunson Elementary and first got a glimpse into just how big a problem childhood hunger actually is in Winston-Salem.

For just a moment, Garrison paused, took a deep breath and considered her answer.

“Basically, she’s been everything,” she said.

Huge issue

The Forsyth Backpack Program, as its name lets on, was started in 2012 as a way to see that hungry children had food at home on weekends and over long holiday breaks.

Heart-breaking as it sounds, to those who work (or volunteer time) in many Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools buildings, childhood hunger is just a raw fact. There’s nothing surprising about it to people who see kids everyday.

But until or unless you’ve been there, the magnitude is shocking.

Garrison and Templeton became friends in a standard parent sort of way. They were both volunteers at Brunson and had their own version of an epiphany while doing so.

“It was eye-opening,” Garrison said. “As far as I goes for me - I can’t speak for Carol but I imagine it was similar - I just didn’t see it until somebody pointed it out.

“When you see a child in the cafeteria pocketing a few things so they have something to eat at home, it hits you like a ton of bricks. There’s no looking away after that.”

And in the proverbial nutshell, that’s the genesis of the Forsyth Backpack Program.

It’s since grown into an official 501(c)(3) nonprofit that discreetly sends food home with kids who live in what are charitably called “food unstable homes.”

From just the one school, the organization has grown to the point where it serves students in more than a dozen schools.

It works in partnership with the Second Harvest Foodbank of Northwest North Carolina to make sure those kids have healthy sustainable options.

Similar programs are in place at other schools - no one has a monopoly on trying to feed hungry kids - but those typically are one-to-one, meaning that a church or other civic-minded organization assembles the food for a single school.

But that wasn’t Templeton’s vision.

She figured the Forsyth Backpack Program would work best as an umbrella organization to help more kids in a stable and predictable way.

'Basic necessity'

Templeton obviously knows she’s retiring as the first and only president of the program - a season for everything and everyone.

But what she didn’t know until Monday was that a board meeting scheduled to be held at the Winston-Salem Foundation was a ruse, a surprise party, organized as a thank-you for all the hard work.

“She doesn’t know,” Garrison said Thursday, “or at least she shouldn’t.”

It seems a fitting send-off for someone who’s devoted countless hours to fight back against a need so glaring..

“Food is a basic necessity, and everything flows from that—health, growth, education,” Templeton told a reporter several years ago. “It’s hard to think about a small child trying to sit still or falling asleep in class because they haven’t had anything to eat over the weekend. Hunger affects every aspect of the child’s well-being.”

That much hasn’t changed. And as sad as it sounds, childhood hunger likely will always be an issue in schools and society at large.

“Food is the most basic need,” Garrison said. “For a child, to know that they have food at home and won’t have to go hungry … the peace of mind provided for these kids is priceless.”

