Back in 2015, when the “5” Royales were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in front of the likes of Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and Stevie Wonder, the group’s hometown of Winston-Salem had done little in the way of recognizing its pioneering role in music history.

That has changed in the years since. In 2019, the group was honored with a star on the city’s Walk of Fame and a historic marker in front of the home of the late Lowman “Pete” Pauling, the group’s visionary guitarist and songwriter. A street also is named for the group.

Next spring, the city is expected to unveil a mural of the group — Pauling, John Tanner, Eugene Tanner, Obadiah Carter and James Moore, all of whom have died — at 724 N. Trade St.

A project of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Public Art Commission, the mural is being funded by the city with a budget of nearly $20,000 allocated to cover design fees, labor, materials and other costs.

The city is seeking proposals from artists in the Southeast interested in creating a mural based off the group’s album, “Dedicated to You.” Submissions are due on July 31, and the winner will be announced in the fall. The 34-by-18-foot mural is expected to be unveiled in the spring of 2023.

Rooted in the Winston-Salem gospel scene of the 1940s, the “5” Royales soon embraced R&B, scoring hits with “Baby Don’t Do It,” “Think,” “The Slummer the Slum,” “Tell the Truth” and “Dedicated to the One I Love.”

Though riches and fame eluded them, their music inspired such musical acts as Ray Charles, the Temptations, James Brown, Booker T. & The MG’s and Jimi Hendrix. They were inducted into the Rock Hall in 2015 as an early influence on rock ‘n’ roll.

Carter’s daughter, Karen Davis Scales, said she loves the idea of a mural.

“It’s a perfect spot,” she said, nothing its proximity to The Ramkat, the city’s live music venue. “I’m hoping they’ll take kids there. I could see so many things happening with that mural right there.”

Darryl Pauling said the historic marker in front of the house regularly draws people, and he’s hoping that the mural will do the same.

“I’m hoping it will peak interest in the group, so people will find out more about them,” Pauling said.