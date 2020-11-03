In Forsyth, fewer than 6,000 absentee ballots still unaccounted for

As voters go to the polls on Election Day, the number of potential absentee ballots that could come in after the election continues to shrink.

There were 1.4 million absentee ballot requests made across North Carolina for the general election, and 67,685 from Forsyth County.

As of 9:30 a.m. on Election Day, a little more than 960,000 absentee ballots had been returned across the state.

The number of outstanding absentee ballots that could still come in was estimated at 136,700 statewide as of 5 a.m. Election Day. That means some 300,000 people asked for absentee ballots but then voted in person during early voting.

In Forsyth County, the state board estimated that 5,900 absentee ballots could be returned between 5 a.m. Election day and Nov. 12, the last day that the county elections board can receive absentees through the mail. Even then, absentee ballots have to have been postmarked by Election Day.

Absentee ballots can be dropped off Election Day at the county elections office at 201 N. Chestnut St.

In-person voting started at 6:30 a.m. and continues until 7:30 p.m., although people in line at that time will still be allowed to vote.

