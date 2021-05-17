In NC, it's been nearly a year since new COVID-19 cases were lower than they were Sunday

That represents the lowest level for a two-week span since October, according to the Forsyth Department of Public Health. The span was as high as 67 in mid-to-late April.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.

“In Forsyth County, our (COVID-19) numbers are decreasing, but slowly,” Ohl said Thursday. “We’re about where we were at the beginning of October as far as our cases, but some of the rural counties around us, the case rates are somewhat higher.”

The decreasing number of new cases come as Gov. Roy Cooper lifts most indoor and outdoor social distancing and mask restrictions, effective Friday.

Local and state health officials have attributed part of the recent decline in new cases to a significant reduction in daily testing for COVID-19 from reduced community spread and higher overall vaccination levels.

Ohl said that while the community spread risk is diminishing, he is concerned about the potential for small clusters of cases among individuals who have chosen not to get vaccinated.

Test rates, hospitalizations