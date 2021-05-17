In NC, it's been nearly a year since new COVID-19 cases were lower than they were Sunday

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Friday he’s concerned that CDC's latest guidance may be misinterpreted by the unvaccinated that the pandemic is over even he agrees that those fully vaccinated should be allowed more social activities.
North Carolinians are seeing another potential sign that the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic might have passed.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday that the state had 688 new cases on Sunday, along with 1,066 reported on Friday and 864 on Saturday.
Sunday's daily case count is the lowest since 431 on Aug. 17, which reflected a data-gathering glitch at the time. Before that, North Carolina had not seen a lower number of new cases since June 9, when 676 were reported.
Still, with an overall count of 991,956, the state moved closer to exceeding the 1 million case total.
Meanwhile, there were 120 new cases reported in Forsyth County from noon Friday through noon Monday. The county has reported a total of 35,981 cases since the onset of the pandemic.
DHHS reported there were 29 deaths statewide — and none in Forsyth County — from noon Friday through noon Monday.
Four COVID-19 deaths have been reported among Forsyth residents in May. There have been 378 since the pandemic began.
Forsyth's daily number of new COVID-19 cases is stabilizing in the mid-40s following what Wake Forest Baptist Health infectious disease expert Dr. Christopher Ohl considered as a mini-wave in late April.
That represents the lowest level for a two-week span since October, according to the Forsyth Department of Public Health. The span was as high as 67 in mid-to-late April.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.
“In Forsyth County, our (COVID-19) numbers are decreasing, but slowly,” Ohl said Thursday. “We’re about where we were at the beginning of October as far as our cases, but some of the rural counties around us, the case rates are somewhat higher.”
The decreasing number of new cases come as Gov. Roy Cooper lifts most indoor and outdoor social distancing and mask restrictions, effective Friday.
Local and state health officials have attributed part of the recent decline in new cases to a significant reduction in daily testing for COVID-19 from reduced community spread and higher overall vaccination levels.
Ohl said that while the community spread risk is diminishing, he is concerned about the potential for small clusters of cases among individuals who have chosen not to get vaccinated.
Test rates, hospitalizations
DHHS listed a statewide positive test rate of 4.7% based on 22,451 tests performed Saturday. The state hit a recent low of 3.5% on Wednesday.
In Forsyth, the positive test rate was 4.9% of about 600 tests performed Saturday. By contrast, there were 1,400 tests performed daily as recently as April 28.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Statewide, COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 904 in Monday's report, down 22 from Friday.
The 17-county Triad region reported 213 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Monday, unchanged from Friday.
Vaccinations
The combined number of first- and second-dose vaccinations in North Carolina has declined steadily since reaching a weekly peak of 511,934 during the week that began April 5.
The vaccination count was 135,689 for the week that began May 10.
The number of second doses given per week provided has exceeded first doses since March 29.
DHHS said that as of noon Monday, 51.5% of adults in North Carolina have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 46.4% are considered fully vaccinated. There have been 4.01 million adults with one dose and 3.57 million fully vaccinated.
Altogether, there have been 7.86 million doses administered in the state. About 75.7% of people 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
In Forsyth, DHHS reported Friday that 131,101 of all county residents have been partially vaccinated, or 34.3%, while 118,599 have been fully vaccinated, or 31%.
When including just those residents ages 18 and older, which is just over 300,000, about 43.7% have been partially vaccinated and 39.5% are considered fully vaccinated.
Vaccination events
The Forsyth health department is offering two "outside the box" community vaccination events this week in addition to the regularly scheduled vaccinations available 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 799 N. Highland Ave.
The department's event from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Backyard Axe Throwing League, 109 W. 9th St. in Winston Salem, offers 10 free throws for getting vaccination. Registration is available at bit.ly/getvaxthrowaxe and by calling 336-283-9111.
A walk-up vaccination event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the basketball courts at Piedmont Circle, 1130 29th St.
Vaccination clinics also are open to the public this week at these schools:
* Thursday at Mineral Springs and Northwest middle school: 1 to 2 p.m. for students and 2:30 to 4 p.m. for the general public.
* Friday at Carver and Parkland high schools: 2:50 to 3:40 p.m. for students and 4 to 6 p.m. for the general public.
Appointments for school clinics can be made at wsfcs.k12.nc.us/vaccineclinics. Walk-ups will be accepted. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will require parental consent for student vaccinations on school campuses.
The single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine, for ages 18 and up, will be an option while supplies last.
The two-dose Pfizer vaccine, for ages 12 and up, will be used for all other vaccinations.
