In NC, it's going to take longer to get your first unemployment check

This weekend's end to federal unemployment benefits coincides with the return of work-search requirements for regular state unemployment claims.
Gov. Roy Cooper issued Executive Order No. 231 on Thursday, which goes into effect Sunday. It resumes the one-week waiting period for the first unemployment benefit payment from the state. The waiting period was suspended to allow people laid off or furloughed to receive their unemployment checks sooner.
“As the pandemic hit, we cut red tape and made temporary changes to unemployment insurance to help people get benefits and to protect employers and employees," Cooper said in a statement.
"North Carolina’s paltry unemployment benefits are some of the stingiest in the country, and I will continue to urge the legislature to improve the state's benefits as we return to normal procedures."
As of July 1, North Carolina provides up to 13 weeks of regular state unemployment benefits.
The state also provides a maximum weekly benefit of $350, although the weekly average has been about $235 for much of the pandemic.
The federal American Rescue Plan Act extended federal unemployment money and increased the amount received by people drawing unemployment, but those programs end Saturday, Sept. 4.
More than 175,000 North Carolinians were collecting the federal unemployment benefits as of mid- to late-August.
Employer tax
Executive Order No. 231 also directs the N.C. Division of Employment Security to resume charging employers for unemployment benefits. All employers make a base contribution to the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, which is the main way the state pays unemployment benefits.
Employers pay a 0.06% to 5.76% tax into the state’s system but can pay a higher rate based on their history of job cuts and layoffs.
The division said employers whose tax rate for 2021 is already at 5.76% “may or may not receive a rate reduction, depending on individual recalculation results.”
Background
In May, Cooper allowed weekly work-search requirements to resume for people collecting unemployment. He had reinstated the work-search requirement for new claimants on March 14.
Also in May, the governor directed the N.C. Commerce Department “to explore opportunities ... to establish a reemployment incentive program for jobless workers who find and maintain employment.”
The work-search requirements involve:
* Contacting at least three employers weekly and keeping a record of the attempts. One contact can be met by attending an approved re-employment event offered by a NCWorks Career Center or a partnership agency.
* Registering with a jobseeker account at NCWorks.gov. NCWorks.gov assists job-seekers in searching and applying for jobs, accessing labor-market information and finding opportunities for workforce training.
The governor's office announced the work-search requirement change about five hours after a group of 60 state House Republicans, led by Majority Leader John Bell IV of Wayne County, sent Cooper a letter urging him to restart the requirement.
“In our districts, we continue to hear from small business owners who are unable to fill new jobs,” the letter states. “We believe reinstating work-search requirements is a common-sense step to help connect the unemployed with new job opportunities ...
“This will help the unemployed while addressing the growing number of job openings across the state that are not being filled.”
