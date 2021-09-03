In NC, it's going to take longer to get your first unemployment check

This weekend's end to federal unemployment benefits coincides with the return of work-search requirements for regular state unemployment claims.

Gov. Roy Cooper issued Executive Order No. 231 on Thursday, which goes into effect Sunday. It resumes the one-week waiting period for the first unemployment benefit payment from the state. The waiting period was suspended to allow people laid off or furloughed to receive their unemployment checks sooner.

“As the pandemic hit, we cut red tape and made temporary changes to unemployment insurance to help people get benefits and to protect employers and employees," Cooper said in a statement.

"North Carolina’s paltry unemployment benefits are some of the stingiest in the country, and I will continue to urge the legislature to improve the state's benefits as we return to normal procedures."

As of July 1, North Carolina provides up to 13 weeks of regular state unemployment benefits.

The state also provides a maximum weekly benefit of $350, although the weekly average has been about $235 for much of the pandemic.