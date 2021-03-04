In NC, most long-term care centers meeting criteria for indoor visits

More long-term care centers in North Carolina are meeting the criteria for easing COVID-19 indoor visitor restrictions, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday.
Although long-term facilities may conduct visits at any time for residents with compassionate care needs, federal and state guidelines have additional criteria for indoor visits, which include following infection prevention practices and having no new cases of COVID-19 in the last 14 days.
The state cited a recent decline in hospitalizations as well as new COVID-19 cases, along with the first-dose vaccinations nearly 210,000 residents and staff at long-term care facilities have received.
"Case rates are down over 15-fold in skilled nursing facilities, adult care homes and other licensed facilities since the peak of transmission in January," DHHS said.
"Given the rapid decline in new cases, most facilities currently meet criteria to resume indoor visitation while continuing to follow infection prevention recommendations."
In January, CVS Health and Walgreens began providing vaccines for most of the nation’s long-term care facilities.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said that "seeing cases decrease in these settings is heartening."
"I know it has a been a long, difficult year for residents and families, but those measures saved lives and are now allowing us to resume safe, indoor visitation.
"While we need to continue infection prevention practices, this decrease is also a positive sign of the impact vaccinations have in our communities."
Medicare certified skilled-nursing facilities must meet additional criteria required by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
In Forsyth County, February proved to be the deadliest month so far for COVID-19 patients, with a severe toll on elderly residents, particularly those in long-term care centers.
DHHS reported 67 COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth. At least 34 were residents of long-term care facilities.
Individuals 65 and older have been considered at high risk for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The majority of individuals who have died from the coronavirus also had pre-existing health conditions.
Since Feb. 2, at least 11 long-term care centers in Forsyth have had at least one resident death.
Statewide, there have been 4,996 COVID-19 deaths reported at long-term care facilities as of Tuesday, making up more than 44% of all COVID-19 deaths in North Carolina.
