In the heat of the night: Climate change warming Triad after dark

Summer days in the Triad feel pretty much like they did a century ago.

Summer nights? Let’s just say those “sleeping porches” that still made steamy nights tolerable in 1922 would have gotten a lot more use in 2022 if not for the luxury of air conditioning.

Blame it all on climate change's "wet blanket effect," experts say.

While annual average high temperatures in the Triad for June, July and August — considered the climatological summer by scientists who study weather — have remained about the same over the past 100 years, decade-by-decade average lows have climbed nearly 4 degrees, according to historical data for Greensboro.

For long-term comparisons, the Greensboro data is the most complete because it’s the longest continuous record of official National Weather Service information available for the Triad, and grouping the statistics into 10-year-blocks minimizes the influence of single years with extreme highs or lows.

The average summer low temperature in the Triad climbed in every 10-year period since 1953-62, rising from about 65 degrees to 68.5 in 2013-22, according to an analysis of the weather service data.

Meanwhile, the average daily maximum temperature of 86.8 for the past 10 years was less than half a degree higher than during the middle of the 20th century.

Trapped heat

The night-and-day temperature contrast is the result of a self-perpetuating weather pattern shaped by climate change, experts say.

“Generally speaking, the faster rate of increase in nighttime temperatures is an expected result of the increasing concentrations of greenhouse gases that are driving the overall warming we are experiencing,” explained Thomas Maycock, science public information officer at the North Carolina Institute for Climate Studies in Asheville.

The buildup of greenhouse gases — primarily carbon dioxide from the burning of fossil fuels like gasoline, natural gas and coal — drives up temperatures. That warmth often generates more moisture and, as a consequence, increased cloud cover, he added.

“That’s true both day and night, but during the day, clouds also have a cooling effect because they reflect sunlight,” Maycock noted. “That cooling effect doesn’t apply at night, so you are left with just the warming-blanket effect.”

Forecasters also use the dew point — which measures the absolute amount of humidity in the air rather than a percentage — as a “first guess” for predicting overnight temperature, said Carl Schreck, a research scholar at the Institute for Climate Studies.

“Warmer atmosphere means more moisture, higher dew points and higher overnight lows,” he explained.

The trend of hot summer nights continued this year, when the average daily low temperature of 67.8 was nearly 2 degrees above the historical average since record-keeping for Greensboro began in 1903. The average daytime high, meanwhile, was 1 degree higher.

In the Triad, 15 of the 20 summers with the highest average nighttime temperatures since 1903 have been in this century, with 2022 tied for 12th. Overall, 2022 was the 17th warmest summer on record in the Triad.

However, in terms of average high temperature, this summer ranked 37th, which is an indication of how much nighttime weather is driving overall warming.

Why it matters

While likely less noticeable than extreme daytime heat, what happens while most of us sleep also can have a significant impact on our lives.

Warm summer nights make it harder for the body to cool sufficiently during extremely hot weather, especially for those who work outside during the day and have no air conditioning at home, making them more susceptible to heat-related illnesses.

Extremely warm nights also drive up energy use and, therefore, electric bills.

“When we have a long stretch of days with very high temperatures and limited cooling at night, it makes air conditioners work harder around the clock and makes our grid work harder,” explained Duke Energy spokesman Jeff Brooks. “So we do often see higher usage trends when the hot stretches also include warm nights with limited cooling.”

Duke experienced that kind of situation in mid-June, when customers in central and western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina broke one-hour electricity demand records twice over a three-day period.

While the new standards were set in early evenings on June 13 and 15 as residents cranked home air conditioners after their commute from work, those two nights were the warmest of the month in the Triad. Low temperatures of 72 degrees on June 13 and 74 on June 15 were both well above the average of 65.6 for the entire month. That meant higher-then-usual demand for electricity extended throughout the night.

'Warmer extremes'

The Triad has experienced a spike in extremely warm nights over the past 20 years, noted Corey Davis, a Kernersville native and assistant state climatologist at the North Carolina State Climate Office.

In the 1970s and 1980s, the region had a dozen total nights when temperatures never dropped below 75 degrees. Since 2003, the Triad has experienced 60 nights with low temperatures of at least 75.

“Those warmer extremes are clearly happening more often, and future projections suggest these very warm nights could become a regular part of our summer climate — happening 10 to 20 times per year across the Piedmont by 2050,” Davis said.

Those predictions are part of the 2020 North Carolina Climate Science Report, authored by 15 climate scientists based in the state. The report goes on to project that temperatures in the North Carolina Piedmont could stay at 75 degrees or higher on nearly every summer night by 2100 without significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

Even with aggressive efforts to slash emissions, summer lows of at least 75 degrees can be expected nearly 40 times in some years by the end of the century, according to the report.

The authors also predicted that summers in the state will continue to get warmer, there will be more days with extreme heat, record temperatures will get higher, hot weather will start earlier and end later, and by 2050, the number of days when air conditioning is used will increase by as much as 50%.

For many in the Triad, continued warming likely will make summer breezes blowing through our windows as we slip into a slumber little more than a quaint memory.

Just like those sleeping porches.