In their footsteps: Salem alumnae walk from Bethlehem to Bethabara to mark 250th anniversary of Salem Academy and College

Salem alumna Annie Jenkins said the idea to recreate the walk on a grand scale has been kicked around for years.

“So when we were planning for the 250th anniversary, we thought, ‘OK, this is the year to go for it,’” she said.

One of the original walkers from 1766 played a key role in helping organizers plan the route. Salome Meurer, 16, kept a diary of the trip that was translated from German to English in 1994 by Aaron Foglemen, then a professor at the University of South Alabama.

The diary is a fascinating account of Colonial-era travel with entries that describe the travails of the trek, which ranged from amorous Irishmen to treacherous river crossings. One example is dated Oct. 2, 1766, the first day of their trip:

“As Sister Brentlin and Liesel Bflhlern went into the barn to make places for us to sleep a drunk sprang upon them. They quickly called to Jacob Blum for help, who had to save them. Thus we went into the barn. We did not think it possible that we could sleep here, for the sides were open and full of holes. Sister Kraugin stuffed some of the holes with turnip greens, but then the pigs came and ate them all up. They stuck their heads through the holes the whole night.”