Increases in new COVID-19 cases, positive test rates raise concerns in Forsyth over unvaccinated population

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County edged closer to the 100 threshold with 91 reported Tuesday by state health officials.
The last time the Forsyth daily case count was higher was 92 on Feb. 27.
The overall case count in Forsyth for the pandemic is 38,202.
There were no additional COVID-19 related deaths for the county, keeping the total for the pandemic at 432.
The state Department of Health and Human Services lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
With the Forsyth daily case count in the low-70s to low-90s range over the past week, county health director Joshua Swift said the surge in new cases is concerning since about 39% of adult Forsyth residents as unvaccinated, as well as 65% of those ages 12 to 17.
Swift cautioned Friday that "there is substantial spread of the virus. Over 90% of cases are among those unvaccinated.”
Swift said that with the currently limited mask restrictions, he expects the spread of the delta variant to continue “given you tend to be around more people, so there is more of a chance of being exposed.”
Statewide numbers
DHHS reported there were 2,188 new cases Monday, following on 2,190 on Sunday, a five-month high of 3,302 on Saturday, 3,131 on Friday and 3,268 on Thursday.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.05 million COVID-19 cases and 13,679 COVID-19-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic, with the number of deaths up nine since Monday’s report.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Carolina were at a five-month high of 1,465 as of 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, up 106 from Monday’s report.
The last time North Carolina had more people hospitalized with COVID symptoms was 1,465 on Feb. 26.
The daily hospitalization has gone up every day since July 9.
By comparison, statewide hospitalizations dropped to as low as 373 as recently as July 3.
The 17-county Triad region had 304 COVID-19-related hospitalizations, up 14 from Monday’s report.
Dr. Cameron Wolfe, an infectious disease specialist at Duke Health, said last week that COVID-19 hospitalizations are likely to continue to increase for at least the next two weeks.
“There is a certain delay to people being exposed, to becoming symptomatic, often getting a test to realize they are sick enough to need for care, and then being admitted,” Wolfe said. “With previous variants, that timeline would typically be 10 to 14 days with mitigation efforts.”
With the delta variant, Wolfe said the timeline “is condensed a little bit because you are more infectious more quickly.”
Positive rate rising
The statewide positive test rate was 10.8% based on 23,629 tests conducted Sunday. The last time the statewide positive test rate was higher was 14% on Feb. 3.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or higher represents an elevation in community spread of COVID-19.
The latest positive test rate for Forsyth is 8% based on 550 tests conducted Sunday.
Eighty of the state’s 100 counties, including Forsyth, are considered at either high or substantial levels for COVID-19 community spread, according to CDC data.
On May 14, Gov. Roy Cooper ended a statewide mask mandate for vaccinated North Carolinians, as well as social-distancing guidelines in most situations, as he proclaimed “a big step forward in living our lives the way they were before the pandemic.”
There were concerns at the time about an honor-system approach to masking, particularly that unvaccinated individuals would go without masks despite recommendations, which could lead to an uptick in cases as the delta variant began encroaching locally and in North Carolina.
Although the remaining statewide indoor mask restrictions expired Friday, Cooper and Cohen strongly recommend that everyone wear a mask indoors at public gatherings.
“Businesses know what to do. People know what to do. Schools know what to do,” Cooper said Thursday. “Our focus is on getting more people vaccinated.
Vaccinations
As of 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, 61% of adult North Carolinians were considered at least partially vaccinated. That number includes the 58% listed as fully vaccinated.
DHHS’ dashboard lists 4.93 million adult North Carolinians as fully vaccinated.
About 4.57 million North Carolinians have gotten two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, while 364,742 have gotten the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 55% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated statewide. About 84% of North Carolinians 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
DHHS says 182,171 Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated, about 48% of the county population. Including those residents, 194,927 have had at least one dose, or 51%.
Swift said last week there had been few cases of vaccinated people getting a breakthrough case of COVID-19, but that but 94% of infected patients were people who were not fully unvaccinated.
“From the beginning, it’s been a race between vaccines vs. the virus. The slower we are of people getting the vaccine, the virus can get ahead.”
336-727-7376