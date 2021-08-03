Increases in new COVID-19 cases, positive test rates raise concerns in Forsyth over unvaccinated population

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County edged closer to the 100 threshold with 91 reported Tuesday by state health officials.

The last time the Forsyth daily case count was higher was 92 on Feb. 27.

The overall case count in Forsyth for the pandemic is 38,202.

There were no additional COVID-19 related deaths for the county, keeping the total for the pandemic at 432.

The state Department of Health and Human Services lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.

With the Forsyth daily case count in the low-70s to low-90s range over the past week, county health director Joshua Swift said the surge in new cases is concerning since about 39% of adult Forsyth residents as unvaccinated, as well as 65% of those ages 12 to 17.

Swift cautioned Friday that "there is substantial spread of the virus. Over 90% of cases are among those unvaccinated.”