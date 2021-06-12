Increasing safety and city budget: Concerns over policing drive proposed increases in budget

Glutton for punishment, nickel biter, hopeless insomniac, whatever your reason for reading the 200-page, $221.7 million proposed general fund city budget, one worrisome phrase lurks among the sea of big numbers.
“The major drivers of the (11 percent overall) increase are related to costs associated with establishing a diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) office, investments in employees (reinstates merit pay at a 2.5 percent average, increases minimum wage to $15 per hour, adds a 2 percent Public Safety supplemental pay adjustments), a new contract for upgraded police body cameras, and increased investments in capital projects and capital outlay,” wrote City Manager Lee Garrity in his overview letter.
Nothing wrong with aiming for increased diversity — the city’s workforce ought to look like the population it serves — nor with moving toward an actual living wage for employees at the bottom of the pay scale.
But then there’s that bit about a "2 percent Public Safety supplemental pay adjustment, a new contract for upgraded police body cameras.”
Social upheaval, increased scrutiny on police and positive change was always going to cost — you get what you willing to pay for — and we’re only just beginning to see how much.
Increase in scrutiny
Public safety — police and fire — is always near the top of any city’s needs, landing just behind sanitation and clean water, both in terms of percentage and actual dollars. The budget, by the way, is well on its way to approval having cleared the public hearing requirement and being passed in the finance committee.
(Environment health, for the record, accounts for 39.8 percent of the expenditures budget. Public safety follows at 22 percent. Clean water costs $98.9 in the 2021-22 proposal; cops just over $80.3 million.)
Which only makes sense.
Dirty water kills; rogue police officers — no matter how few in number — do, too. Since 2015, according to a database compiled by The Washington Post, 6,329 Americans have been killed by police. Most were justified or justifiable in which an officer defended lives — their own or someone else’s.
Yet it’s the outrageous killings that attract the most attention. The names Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Eric Garner, Philando Castile, Michael Brown are remembered. As they should be.
Their killings were tragic and expensive — emotionally first and foremost, but also financially. Individual cities agreed to settlements running to millions to grieving families. A partial list includes: Tamir Rice (Cleveland, $6 million), Freddie Gray (Baltimore, $6.4 million), Taylor (Louisville, $12 million).
Those tragedies have correctly brought with them an increase in scrutiny, and (one hopes) a sincere, if belated, push for positive reform.
But there's a balance that must be struck. Calls to "defund" police and a push to end qualified-immunity — allowing individual police officers to be sued — are making experienced officers wary.
If Congress were to pass that policy, an exodus would be immediate.
Relative low pay, high stress and shifting attitudes toward policing have accelerated an already high turnover rate and made recruiting new officers more difficult.
Officials in cities large and small are well aware. Change costs, and the reality is only just beginning to be reflected in budgets.
In Winston-Salem, turnover among police officers runs high.
At the beginning of May, the city had 480 sworn officers out of 535 the city budgeted to have. That’s a vacancy rate of 10.3 percent.
In fiscal 2020-21, the Winston-Salem Police Department lost 46 cops (a turnover of nearly 10 percent of the force) and added only 27. Of those lost, 26 came through retirement, 19 resigned and one was fired — “separated” in police terminology.
For comparison’s sake, five years ago, the city had 531 officers out of the 570 in the budget — 39 vacancies or a rate of 6.6 percent. The department lost 35 officers — 21 resignations, 11 retirements and three separations — for a vacancy rate of 6.8 percent. It added 21 new cops.
“And yes, agencies nationwide, nope internationally, are struggling with hiring and keeping good officers,” wrote Assistant Chief William Penn in an email accompanying the statistics.
Fewer positions in the budget coupled with increasing turnover and vacancy rates seem like a bad trend for good policing.
I’m no expert, but it seems as if we’d want more people with experience, not less, carrying guns into tense situations.
Who would you prefer responding to a domestic violence call? A nervous 23-year-old or a 45-year-old who's raising a family and understands the impossible choice between skipping a credit-card payment to put new brake pads on the family minivan?
Retention a priority
Transparency, too, helps build trust. And that’s reflected in the budget by a line item calling for $520,000 for new body cameras.
Police, those in command at least, will tell you that officers like body-cams and that having video footage available is useful in terms of training and to support decision-making on the street.
Merely having the latest technology won’t be enough, though. The next step, quicker, more complete and more responsive public release of that footage, has to come through the Legislature.
Think Derek Chauvin is in prison absent the quick thinking of a teenager and her cell phone?
Right or wrong, that only adds to the urgency of finding, training and holding onto diverse, well-trained and seasoned cops. Asheville is down so many that the city recently issued a list of calls it wouldn't be able to respond to right away.
"Retention and recruiting is the No. 1 issue in every (police) organization right now," said Lt. David Rose of the Winston-Salem Police Department and the president of the Police Benevolent Association.
Hence Garrity’s push to add a 2 percent pay increase for police on top of the 2.5 percent budgeted for all employees. That follows a push started in 2016 to raise Winston-Salem police salaries.
"City Council has done a good jump in moving that needle," Rose said, "to the point where in January we were number one in the Triad. We haven't lost an officer to High Point in several years.'
But that's just the financial end. New pressures have overtaken money as concerns for hiring (and keeping) police — especially those with college degrees.
Giving a human being a handgun and an expectation that, if asked, they’ll make a correct life-and-death decision in a flash rates a bigger bump than dumping a trash can or unlocking a rec center.
You get what you pay for.
