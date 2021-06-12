Increasing safety and city budget: Concerns over policing drive proposed increases in budget

Fewer positions in the budget coupled with increasing turnover and vacancy rates seem like a bad trend for good policing.

I’m no expert, but it seems as if we’d want more people with experience, not less, carrying guns into tense situations.

Who would you prefer responding to a domestic violence call? A nervous 23-year-old or a 45-year-old who's raising a family and understands the impossible choice between skipping a credit-card payment to put new brake pads on the family minivan?

Retention a priority

Transparency, too, helps build trust. And that’s reflected in the budget by a line item calling for $520,000 for new body cameras.

Police, those in command at least, will tell you that officers like body-cams and that having video footage available is useful in terms of training and to support decision-making on the street.

Merely having the latest technology won’t be enough, though. The next step, quicker, more complete and more responsive public release of that footage, has to come through the Legislature.

Think Derek Chauvin is in prison absent the quick thinking of a teenager and her cell phone?