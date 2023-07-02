In observance of the Independence Day holiday on Tuesday, the following closings and changes have been announced:
- Winston-Salem city offices and Forsyth County offices will be closed.
- All state offices will be closed.
- All federal offices will be closed.
- Tuesday garbage will be collected Wednesday; Wednesday will be collected Thursday; Thursday will be collected Friday; and Friday will be collected on July 10.
- Monday recycling will be on a normal schedule. Tuesday through Thursday recycling will be postponed one day. Friday recycling will be picked up July 8.
- Monday yard-waste carts collections will be on a normal schedule. Tuesday through Thursday will be postponed one day.
- Hanes Mill Road Solid Waste Facility, Old Salisbury Road Landfill, Forum 52 and Overdale Road yard waste facilities and the 3RC EnviroStation will be closed.